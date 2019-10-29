Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

FTSE suffers biggest drop in ten days as BP, macro jitters weigh

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 01:30pm EDT
Traders are seen at work at Northern Trust offices in London

(Reuters) - London stocks slipped on Tuesday as the prospect of a December general election put investors in Britain in a cautious mood, while heavyweight BP slid on lower profits.

Market losses accelerated after a Reuters report that a 'phase one' trade agreement between Washington and Beijing may not be signed next month, aggravating pessimism over the U.S.-China trade war.

The FTSE 100 dipped 0.3%, its biggest daily drop in ten days, pulling back from the previous session's near one-month high. The mid-cap FTSE 250 was down 0.2%.

Oil major BP was the biggest drag on the main bourse, sliding 4.2% after reporting a sharp drop in third-quarter earnings on the back of weaker oil prices and lower production.

"Stock markets in Europe are largely in the red this afternoon as the feelgood factor from the Brexit delay has been replaced by the caution of a possible general election in the UK," CMC Markets analyst David Madden said.

"Elections can be risky... the Conservatives are polling well ahead of the Labour Party but traders have learned not to rely on opinion polls given the events of the past three years, hence why equities are down."

While the European Union on Monday agreed to a Brexit delay of up to three months, much remained unclear as lawmakers argued over how, when or even if the UK should leave the bloc.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he will again push for a general election, which the Labour party said it would now back as a no-deal Brexit was off the table.

Investors are also awaiting the conclusion of this week's U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, at which the central bank is expected to cut interest rates for the third time this year to boost a slowing economy amid an ongoing trade war with China.

"We expect a pickup in global growth in the next six to 12 months, yet see limits to how much monetary easing can be delivered in the near term," BlackRock analysts said.

"Monetary policy is no cure for the weaker growth and firmer inflation pressures that may result from sustained trade tensions."

Financial companies <.FTNMX8350>, whose margins would be under pressure in a low interest rate scenario, were the second biggest sector-wide drag on the FTSE 100 as they tumbled 1% to their lowest level in two weeks.

Royal Mail skidded 5% - its steepest one-day drop in three months - to the bottom of the FTSE 250 after JP Morgan cut its rating on the stock to 'underweight' from 'neutral'.

Online trading platform Plus500 jumped 5.3% after reporting a rise in customer additions and revenue for the third quarter as macro events drove strong trading.

(Reporting by Muvija M, Shashwat Awasthi and Safia Infant in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham, Andrew Heavens and Jan Harvey)

By Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC -3.80% 492.55 Delayed Quote.3.24%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
PLUS500 LTD. 5.50% 832 Delayed Quote.-42.44%
ROYAL MAIL PLC -4.82% 211.5 Delayed Quote.-18.34%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
01:30pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE suffers biggest drop in ten days as BP, macro jitters weigh
RE
01:26pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Edge Up as Investors Parse Earnings Reports
DJ
01:21pEUROPE : European shares break six-day winning streak, focus moves to Fed
RE
01:09pStocks edge higher on robust U.S. results, rate hopes; oil pares losses
RE
01:09pWorld stocks edge higher on robust U.S. results, rate hopes; oil pares losses
RE
01:07pGlobal stocks edge higher on robust U.S. results, rate hopes; oil pares losses
RE
11:50aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Edge Up as Investors Parse Earnings Reports
DJ
11:00aTRACKINSIGHT : Surge of inflows into utilities stocks despite negative performance
TI
10:45aTRACKINSIGHT : Interest Rates rise, Stocks rally as Tech and Energy set Pace
TI
10:30aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Slip as Investors Parse Earnings Reports
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : Google's search for sales in cloud, hardware clip Alphabet profit
2Amazon could challenge loss of $10 billion Pentagon cloud deal as early as next week
3BP PLC : BP profits fall 40% as oil prices slide
4ZTE CORPORATION : U.S. regulator to bar China's Huawei and ZTE from government subsidy programme
5Oil pares losses on easing trade tensions, firmer U.S. equities

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group