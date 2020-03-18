Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

FTSE tumbles as more companies flag virus hit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 01:52pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside the entrance of the London Stock Exchange in London

Britain's stock markets fell for the eighth day in 10 on Wednesday, as more companies warned of a severe hit to earnings from the coronavirus outbreak even as policymakers pushed for fresh stimulus measures to support global growth.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 4.%, with Carnival Corp and other travel stocks such as Easyjet and InterContinental Hotels under pressure.

Aerospace engineers Meggitt, Senior and Rolls-Royce dropped between 11% and 25% as evidence grew of the severe damage the crisis is doing to global airlines.

U.S. investment bank JPMorgan said it would take several years for the industry to recover in a widely-circulated note that cut its price target on Rolls-Royce by 29%, citing falling expectations for cash flow.

IT company Micro Focus International slumped 22.6% as it scrapped its final dividend as part of its plan to prepare for the fallout from the crisis.

Car retailer Pendragon dropped 12% as it warned the virus spread in Britain could reduce footfall and worsen results that already show it losing money.

The FTSE 100 is down by around a third from its peaks since the outbreak began to hit home. The index had recovered some ground on Tuesday as the Trump administration pushed for a $1 trillion stimulus package and the UK unveiled a 330 billion-pound lifeline of loan guarantees and other measures.

"It's hard to take anything in (your) stride when it feels like we're stumbling about trying to figure out what's going on," said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at Wells Fargo Asset Management Multi-Asset Solutions.

"We've seen quite wild swings in the market, and that's because of the massive amount of uncertainty as to whether the stimulus will get done and how long will the recovery take."

More businesses warned of pain, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson's announcement of a virtual shutdown of the country hammering pubs, restaurant and retail companies.

The FTSE index of mid-cap companies, meanwhile, was down about 7%.

Graphic: UK midcaps in capitulation mode

Rather than growing 5% as previously forecast, the latest Refinitiv data suggests companies listed on the pan-European STOXX 600 will post a 4.1% decline in earnings between January and March.

Wagamama owner Restaurant Brands and another pub operator, Mitchells and Butler also outlined severe falls in sales and efforts to shore up their financial situation for later in the year.

British fashion brand Superdry tumbled 30% after warning it would miss its 2020 targets, but also said it had a strong capital position and was in talks with lenders about additional flexibility and liquidity.

Among the few gainers were supermarket chains, with WM Morrison Supermarkets and Sainbury's gaining more than 10% amid panic buying by shoppers.

By Sruthi Shankar
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EASYJET PLC -16.95% 494.8 Delayed Quote.-58.17%
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC -11.23% 2605.5 Delayed Quote.-43.64%
J SAINSBURY PLC 12.66% 216.3 Delayed Quote.-16.49%
MEGGITT PLC -24.51% 238.4 Delayed Quote.-51.92%
MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC -19.37% 113.2 Delayed Quote.-69.45%
PENDRAGON PLC -12.42% 5.29 Delayed Quote.-53.54%
ROLLS-ROYCE -10.84% 346.4 Delayed Quote.-43.14%
SENIOR PLC -21.93% 67.45 Delayed Quote.-50.03%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -3.92% 279.66 Delayed Quote.-28.06%
SUPERDRY PLC -29.75% 70 Delayed Quote.-80.21%
THE RESTAURANT GROUP -9.80% 23 Delayed Quote.-84.36%
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC 10.51% 199.3 Delayed Quote.-9.73%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Markets"
02:05pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Recession fears put Dow on course to erase 'Trump-bump'
RE
02:00pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Extend Declines After Trading Halt; Oil and Bonds Drop in Sync
DJ
01:52pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE tumbles as more companies flag virus hit
RE
01:31pEUROPE : European shares firmly in the red as stimulus hopes fail to hold
RE
01:28pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Halt After 7% Drop in S&P 500; Oil and Bonds Drop in Sync
DJ
01:16pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Halt After 7% Drop in S&P 500; Oil and Bonds Drop in Sync
DJ
12:46pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks, Oil and Bonds Drop in Sync as Economic Fears Deepen
DJ
11:49aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks, Oil and Bonds Drop in Sync as Economic Fears Deepen
DJ
11:40aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks, Oil and Bonds Drop in Sync as Economic Fears Deepen
DJ
10:40aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Boeing in trouble, L'Oréal remains positive
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG : MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : Munich Re Doesn't Expect Significant Impact F..
2Oil plunge sets off search for storage tanks on land and sea
3PEUGEOT : France vows to support PSA, Renault in coronavirus crisis
4FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION : FUJIFILM : shares jump 15% on China coronavirus drug trial boost
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Unions urge Airbus to extend output freeze due to virus fears

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group