FTSV, MEET, MINI, and NTGN Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers

03/24/2020 | 11:29am EDT

WILMINGTON, Del., March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: FTSV) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Forty Seven’s agreement to be acquired by Gilead Sciences, Inc. Shareholders of Forty Seven will receive $95.50 in cash for each share of Forty Seven owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-forty-seven-inc.

The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: MEET) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Meet Group’s agreement to be acquired by NuCom Group.  Shareholders of Meet Group will receive $6.30 in cash for each share of Meet Group owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-the-meet-group-inc.

Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: MINI) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Mobile Mini’s agreement to be acquired by WillScot Corporation. Shareholders of Mobile Mini will receive 2.4050 shares of WillScot Corporation for each share of Mobile Mini owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-mobile-mini-inc.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: NTGN) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Neon’s agreement to be acquired by BioNTech SE. Shareholders of Neon will receive 0.063 American Depository Shares for each share of Neon owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-neon-therapeutics-inc.

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:   

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242 (Toll Free)
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
https://rl-legal.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
