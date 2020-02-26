Log in
FUJIFILM Announces X-T4 Flagship APS-C Mirrorless Camera; More Info at B&H

02/26/2020 | 12:01am EST

Photography News: The X-T4 has become FUJIFILM’s latest flagship APS-C mirrorless camera and has boosted its feature set for both video and photo, including an articulating screen, in-body image stabilization, 15 fps shooting, a new battery, and more

B&H Photo would like to share the announcement of the FUJIFILM X-T4 Mirrorless Camera. This new mirrorless camera features the same 26.1 MP X-Trans 4 CMOS APS-C sensor found in its predecessor, but pairs that with a variety of additional functionalities. The new body includes an In-Body Image Stabilization (IBIS) system rated at up to 6.5 stops of stabilization, as well as a 1.62-million-dot LCD with a fully articulating design. Its all-new battery, the NP-W235, has nearly twice the capacity of previous models, giving it a rating of 600 shots per charge.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200225006097/en/

The X-T4 has become FUJIFILM’s latest flagship APS-C mirrorless camera and has boosted its feature set for both video and photo, including an articulating screen, in-body image stabilization, 15 fps shooting. (Photo: Business Wire)

FUJIFILM X-T4 Mirrorless Digital Camera

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1548388-REG/fujifilm_16652855_x_t4_mirrorless_digital_camera.html

Key Features

  • 26.1MP APS-C X-Trans BSI CMOS 4 Sensor
  • X-Processor 4 Image Processor
  • 5-Axis In-Body Image Stabilization
  • DCI/UHD 4K at 60 fps, Full HD at 240 fps

Silver - FUJIFILM X-T4 Mirrorless Digital Camera

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1548392-REG/fujifilm_16652867_x_t4_mirrorless_digital_camera.html

The new mechanical shutter is rated for 300,000 actuations and allows for shooting at up to 15 fps while remaining 30% quieter than previous iterations. Alongside the return of DCI 4K 60p recording, the X-T4 has a new 240 fps slow-motion mode at 1080p and the ability to record in 10-bit F-Log straight to a UHS-II SDXC card in either of its dual slots. Additionally, both video- and photographers alike will be able to take advantage of the new “ETERNA Bleach Bypass” film simulation, giving them another look to help achieve their creative vision.

Fujifilm X-T4 Mirrorless Camera First Look
https://youtu.be/aW1DweCUWN8

Learn All about the new FUJIFILM X-T4 Mirrorless Digital Camera
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/photography/news/hands-on-with-fujifilms-enhanced-flagship-x-t4-mirrorless-camera

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for 45 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B and H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic characters. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals.

When you’re in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel conveyor spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With thousands of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.


© Business Wire 2020
