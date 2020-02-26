FUJIFILM Announces X-T4 Flagship APS-C Mirrorless Camera; More Info at B&H

Photography News: The X-T4 has become FUJIFILM’s latest flagship APS-C mirrorless camera and has boosted its feature set for both video and photo, including an articulating screen, in-body image stabilization, 15 fps shooting, a new battery, and more

B&H Photo would like to share the announcement of the FUJIFILM X-T4 Mirrorless Camera. This new mirrorless camera features the same 26.1 MP X-Trans 4 CMOS APS-C sensor found in its predecessor, but pairs that with a variety of additional functionalities. The new body includes an In-Body Image Stabilization (IBIS) system rated at up to 6.5 stops of stabilization, as well as a 1.62-million-dot LCD with a fully articulating design. Its all-new battery, the NP-W235, has nearly twice the capacity of previous models, giving it a rating of 600 shots per charge.

The X-T4 has become FUJIFILM’s latest flagship APS-C mirrorless camera and has boosted its feature set for both video and photo, including an articulating screen, in-body image stabilization, 15 fps shooting. (Photo: Business Wire)

FUJIFILM X-T4 Mirrorless Digital Camera

Key Features

26.1MP APS-C X-Trans BSI CMOS 4 Sensor

X-Processor 4 Image Processor

5-Axis In-Body Image Stabilization

DCI/UHD 4K at 60 fps, Full HD at 240 fps

Silver - FUJIFILM X-T4 Mirrorless Digital Camera

The new mechanical shutter is rated for 300,000 actuations and allows for shooting at up to 15 fps while remaining 30% quieter than previous iterations. Alongside the return of DCI 4K 60p recording, the X-T4 has a new 240 fps slow-motion mode at 1080p and the ability to record in 10-bit F-Log straight to a UHS-II SDXC card in either of its dual slots. Additionally, both video- and photographers alike will be able to take advantage of the new “ETERNA Bleach Bypass” film simulation, giving them another look to help achieve their creative vision.

Fujifilm X-T4 Mirrorless Camera First Look

Learn All about the new FUJIFILM X-T4 Mirrorless Digital Camera

