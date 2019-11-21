FUJIFILM SonoSite Exhibits Complete Point-Of-Care Ultrasound Portfolio At RSNA 2019

BOTHELL, Wash., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (Booth #4111) – FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc., specialists in developing cutting-edge, point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS), and part of the larger Fujifilm Healthcare portfolio, will exhibit numerous solutions at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) to be held from December 1-5, 2019 at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL.

"In a healthcare world that's increasingly complex, we help remove barriers so clinicians can concentrate on what really matters – patient care," says Rich Fabian, President and Chief Operating Officer of FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc. "Fujifilm SonoSite is not only committed to developing best in class ultrasound solutions, but also to enhancing education among clinicians who use POCUS all over the world."

The following Fujifilm SonoSite solutions will be available for demonstration in booth #4111:

SonoSite X-Porte is a highly portable kiosk ultrasound system that fluidly combines striking image clarity with touchscreen controls and a customizable interface that offers more than 80 real-time educational visual guides and tutorials. Proprietary high-definition imaging technology focuses the ultrasound beams with pinpoint precision, reducing artifact clutter and enhancing contrast resolution.

SonoSite Edge II offers an enhanced imaging experience through industry-first transducer innovations like Armored Cable Technology. In a clamshell design, it features an intuitive interface for easier access to frequently used functions and a wide-angle display with an anti-reflection coating for minimal adjustments during viewing. It is designed to be truly portable and used in the most rigorous environments.

SonoSite SII empowers efficiency for clinicians through a simple portrait display, and smart user interface that adapts to the user's imaging needs. Our enhanced imaging technology on select transducers provides users with increased resolution and penetration, while maintaining durability and reliability with Armored Cable Technology.

SonoSite iViz is a powerful diagnostic tool that fits in the palm of your hand. iViz provides quick answers in tough clinical environments, both at the bedside and in the field. It combines superior imaging performance, ultra-mobility, and one-handed operation while allowing you to collaborate and share information with colleagues.

SonoSite Synchronicity workflow manager helps healthcare organizations optimize workflows, maximize financial return, improve quality assurance efficiency, and streamline credentialing processes. Built specifically for POCUS, SonoSite Synchronicity workflow manager securely centralizes exam data and standardizes clinical workflow while delivering administrative efficiencies. Additional features include built-in, customizable worksheets, intuitive dashboards, and the ability to access the tool from a computer, tablet or mobile device. Easily installed and scalable, SonoSite Synchronicity workflow manager was engineered to meet every organization's unique requirements for standardization, consistency, and compliance across entire medical networks.

"Fujifilm SonoSite's POCUS innovations are more in demand than ever before because clinicians know they can count on us for our technological expertise, but also for the kind of training and support that continues to advance the field—whether at bedside, in the OR, ED, or in the field." said Diku Mandavia, M.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc. and FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc.

To see Fujifilm SonoSite's comprehensive offering of solutions at RSNA, book a demo today at rsna.fujimed.com.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc. is the innovator and world leader in bedside and point-of-care ultrasound, and an industry leader in ultra high-frequency micro-ultrasound technology. Headquartered near Seattle, the company is represented by a global distribution network in over 100 countries. SonoSite's portable, compact systems are expanding the use of ultrasound across the clinical spectrum by cost-effectively bringing high-performance ultrasound to the point of patient care. For more information, please visit www.sonosite.com.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation in Tokyo, Japan, brings innovative solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies derived from photographic film. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the fields of healthcare, graphic systems, highly functional materials, optical devices, digital imaging and document products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2018, the company had global revenues of $23.0 billion, at an exchange rate of 106 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit www.fujifilmholdings.com .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fujifilm-sonosite-exhibits-complete-point-of-care-ultrasound-portfolio-at-rsna-2019-300963144.html

SOURCE FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc.