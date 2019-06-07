FUSION CONNECT, INC. Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that it has  filed  a  securities  class  action  lawsuit with an expanded class period in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Fusion Connect, Inc.

NEW YORK, June 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that it has filed a federal securities class action with an expanded class period in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors that acquired Fusion Connect, Inc. (“Fusion” or the “Company”) (OTC: FSNNQ) securities between May 11, 2018 and April 2, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is captioned Grand Slam Capital Master Fund, Ltd. v. Rosen et al.; No. 1:19-cv-05362.



The complaint alleges that Defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

Fusion Connect’s earnings for the quarters ended June 30, 2018 and September 30, 2018 were overstated due to the insufficient precision in the process by which certain of its Birch Communications Holdings, Inc. subsidiaries capitalized costs; and



as a result, Fusion Connect’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times

On March 13, 2019, the Company announced that its earnings call for the fourth quarter and full year of 2018 would be postponed.

Then, on April 2, 2019, the Company disclosed certain accounting errors related to the 2018 acquisition of Birch Communications Holdings, Inc. and stated that previously issued financial statements should no longer be relied upon. Fusion also relayed that additional accounting errors would further delay the filing of its 2018 Form 10-K.



On this news, shares of Fusion fell $0.98 per share, or over 81%, to close at $0.22 on April 3, 2019.

Subsequent to the end of the class period, Fusion filed for bankruptcy protection, filing voluntary petitions under Chapter 11 in the Southern District of New York on June 3, 2019.

