FUTU ALERT: ROSEN, A RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Futu Holdings Limited – FUTU

06/26/2020 | 10:11am EDT

NEW YORK, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) resulting from allegations that Futu may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On March 7, 2020, Futu sold 7,500,000 American Depository Shares (“ADSs”) at $12.00 per ADS, raising over $90 million in its initial public offering. Then on March 17, 2020, Futu issued a press release disclosing that it had not accounted for its preferred shares in calculating its earnings per share, resulting in a substantial decrease in earnings per share.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of Futu shareholders. If you purchased securities of Futu please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1882.html to join the securities action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at mailto:pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
-------------------------------
Contact Information:
      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com

 


© GlobeNewswire 2020
