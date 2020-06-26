FUTU ALERT: ROSEN, A RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Futu Holdings Limited – FUTU
06/26/2020 | 10:11am EDT
NEW YORK, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) resulting from allegations that Futu may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.
On March 7, 2020, Futu sold 7,500,000 American Depository Shares (“ADSs”) at $12.00 per ADS, raising over $90 million in its initial public offering. Then on March 17, 2020, Futu issued a press release disclosing that it had not accounted for its preferred shares in calculating its earnings per share, resulting in a substantial decrease in earnings per share.
Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.