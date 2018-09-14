FVCBankcorp, Inc. : Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (“FVCB” or the “Company”), announced today the pricing
of its initial public offering of 1,750,000 shares of its common stock
at a public offering price of $20.00 per share, which is expected to
result in aggregate gross proceeds of $35.0 million. The net proceeds to
the Company, after deducting the underwriting discount and estimated
offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $31.9 million.
The underwriters have a 30 day option to purchase up to an additional
262,500 shares of common stock, at the initial offering price. If the
underwriters’ option is exercised in full, it would result in additional
gross proceeds of approximately $5.3 million, or net proceeds of
approximately $4.9 million after deducting the underwriting discount and
estimated offering expenses.
The shares are expected to begin trading on Friday, September 14, 2018
on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “FVCB.”
Sandler O’Neill + Partners, L.P. and Raymond James & Associates, Inc.
are acting as the joint book-running managers in the proposed offering.
The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the
prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from Sandler O’Neill
& Partners, L.P., 1251 Avenue of the Americas, 6th Floor, New York, NY
10020, Attention: Syndicate, or by calling (866) 805-4128, or from
Raymond James & Associates, Inc., 880 Carillon Parkway, St. Petersburg,
Florida 33716, Attention Equity Capital Markets, or by calling
(800)-248-8863.
A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed
with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission.
This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these
securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer,
solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or
qualification under the securities laws of any such state or
jurisdiction.
About FVCBankcorp, Inc.
Celebrating over 10 years of sound financial performance and continued
growth, FVCbank commenced operations in November 2007 and is the
wholly-owned subsidiary of FVCB. FVCbank is a $1.1 billion
Virginia-chartered community bank serving the banking needs of
commercial businesses, nonprofit organizations, professional service
entities, their owners and employees located in the greater Washington,
D.C., metropolitan and Northern Virginia area. Locally owned and
managed, it is based in Fairfax, Virginia, and has six full-service
offices in Arlington, Ashburn, Fairfax, Manassas, Reston and
Springfield, Virginia.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this communication may not be based on
historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning
of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section
21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These
forward-looking statements may be identified by reference to a future
period(s) or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as
“anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “foresee,” “may,” “might,” “will,”
“would,” “could,” “believes,” “plans,” “potential,” “continue,”
“should,” or “intend,” and similar words or phrases, future or
conditional verb tenses, and variations or negatives of such terms.
These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, those
relating to FVCB’s future growth and management’s outlook or
expectations for revenue, assets, asset quality, profitability, business
prospects, net interest margin, non-interest revenue, allowance for loan
losses, the level of credit losses from lending, liquidity levels,
capital levels, or other future financial or business performance
strategies or expectations.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking
statements contained in this document in that actual results could
differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking
statements, due to a variety of factors. These statements are based upon
the beliefs of the respective management of FVCB as to the expected
outcome of future events, current and anticipated economic conditions,
nationally and in FVCB’s markets, and their impact on the operations and
assets of FVCB, interest rates and interest rate policy, competitive
factors, and other conditions which by their nature, are not susceptible
to accurate forecast and are subject to significant uncertainty. Factors
that could cause actual results to differ materially from
forward-looking statements or historical performance include, among
others: changes in FVCB’s operating or expansion strategy, availability
of and costs associated with obtaining adequate and timely sources of
liquidity, the ability to maintain credit quality, possible adverse
rulings, judgments, settlements and other outcomes of pending
litigation, the ability of FVCB to collect amounts due under loan
agreements, changes in consumer preferences, effectiveness of FVCB’s
interest rate risk management strategies, laws and regulations affecting
financial institutions in general or relating to taxes, the effect of
pending or future legislation, the ability to obtain regulatory
approvals and meet other closing conditions to the merger, delays in
integrating Colombo Bank’s business or fully realizing cost savings and
other benefits of the merger, business disruption following the merger
with Colombo Bank, changes in interest rates and capital markets,
inflation, customer acceptance of FVCB’s products and services, customer
borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices; customer
disintermediation; the introduction, withdrawal, success and timing of
business initiatives; competitive conditions and other risk factors. Any
forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this document,
and we undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking
statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date
of this document.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180913006115/en/