FX Reserves and IFEM Movements in April

At end-April, gross NBS FX reserves equalled EUR 12,792.9 mn. This level of reserves covered 154% of money supply (M1) and more than five months' worth of the country's import of goods and services, almost twice the standard on the adequate level of coverage of the import of goods and services by FX reserves.

Net FX reserves (total reserves less banks' FX balances on account of required reserves and other requirements) came at EUR 10,672 mn at end-April.

In the past year (compared to end-April 2019), gross FX reserves rose by EUR 1,457.2 mn (mainly in respect of NBS interventions in the domestic FX market, i.e. purchase of EUR 2,110.0 mn net, which is the soundest way of increasing reserves), in the period when the Republic of Serbia repaid debt in respect of FX loans and securities worth EUR 959.4 mn net.

At end-April, gross FX reserves were by EUR 321.7 mn lower than at the end of the previous month. The net reduction in FX reserves was due mainly to NBS activities undertaken to preserve relative stability in the domestic FX market and support liquidity in the banking sector in an environment of the crisis triggered by COVID-19 (total effect EUR 443.0 mn, of which spot transactions accounted for EUR 395.0 mn and swap transactions for EUR 48.0 mn).

Net inflows to FX reserves in April in respect of efficient FX reserves management, grants, banks' FX required reserves and other grounds (EUR 96.4 mn), with a positive net market effect (EUR 175.6 mn), were more than sufficient to cover other net outflows from FX reserves on other grounds (total EUR 150.7 mn).

The volume of FX trading in the IFEM amounted to EUR 524.7 mn in April, down by EUR 250.3 mn from the month before. In the first four months of 2020 interbank trading totalled EUR 2,402.6 mn.

In April, the dinar lost 0.1% against the euro in nominal terms. Since the start of the year, its value remained almost unchanged. The NBS net sold EUR 440 mn in the IFEM in April, whereas since the beginning of the year it net sold EUR 625 mn.

Governor's Office