Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FX Reserves and IFEM Movements in April

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/15/2020 | 04:30am EDT

FX Reserves and IFEM Movements in April

At end-April, gross NBS FX reserves equalled EUR 12,792.9 mn. This level of reserves covered 154% of money supply (M1) and more than five months' worth of the country's import of goods and services, almost twice the standard on the adequate level of coverage of the import of goods and services by FX reserves.

Net FX reserves (total reserves less banks' FX balances on account of required reserves and other requirements) came at EUR 10,672 mn at end-April.

In the past year (compared to end-April 2019), gross FX reserves rose by EUR 1,457.2 mn (mainly in respect of NBS interventions in the domestic FX market, i.e. purchase of EUR 2,110.0 mn net, which is the soundest way of increasing reserves), in the period when the Republic of Serbia repaid debt in respect of FX loans and securities worth EUR 959.4 mn net.

At end-April, gross FX reserves were by EUR 321.7 mn lower than at the end of the previous month. The net reduction in FX reserves was due mainly to NBS activities undertaken to preserve relative stability in the domestic FX market and support liquidity in the banking sector in an environment of the crisis triggered by COVID-19 (total effect EUR 443.0 mn, of which spot transactions accounted for EUR 395.0 mn and swap transactions for EUR 48.0 mn).

Net inflows to FX reserves in April in respect of efficient FX reserves management, grants, banks' FX required reserves and other grounds (EUR 96.4 mn), with a positive net market effect (EUR 175.6 mn), were more than sufficient to cover other net outflows from FX reserves on other grounds (total EUR 150.7 mn).

The volume of FX trading in the IFEM amounted to EUR 524.7 mn in April, down by EUR 250.3 mn from the month before. In the first four months of 2020 interbank trading totalled EUR 2,402.6 mn.

In April, the dinar lost 0.1% against the euro in nominal terms. Since the start of the year, its value remained almost unchanged. The NBS net sold EUR 440 mn in the IFEM in April, whereas since the beginning of the year it net sold EUR 625 mn.

Governor's Office

Disclaimer

National Bank of Serbia published this content on 15 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2020 08:29:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:56aCANARA BANK : Top 10 most useful websites for bankers in India every banker or banking aspirant should follow
AQ
04:55aSUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL : Full-year Overview of performance
PU
04:55aGLOBALDATA : Demand for electricity and natural gas fuel fall in Mexico amid COVID-19 pandemic
PU
04:54aAshmore shows interest in deal to run NMC hospitals - sources
RE
04:54aMERCK KGAA : From a Buy to Neutral rating by NorldLB
MD
04:53aShipper Hapag-Lloyd keeps 2020 guidance but CEO says only just
RE
04:51aCANARA BANK : Banker Bhanu Srivastav becomes best-selling author in India
AQ
04:50aGDP in volume registered a year-on-year rate of change of -2.4% and a quarter-on-quarter rate of change of -3.9%
PU
04:50aSave up to 20% on Our Platinum Charts​
PU
04:50aSUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL : Full-year Financial Results
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : Germany's BaFin has no plans to ban Wirecard short-selling
2CHORUS AVIATION INC. : CHORUS AVIATION : Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Update on COVID-19..
3TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : Taiwan's TSMC to build Arizona chip plant as U.S.-China tech rivalry es..
4VARTA AG : VARTA : makes positive start to new fiscal year 2020 with sharp increases in revenue and EBITDA &nd..
5COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA : COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT : Richemont Fiscal Year 2020 Net Profit Fel..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group