FXCM Arabic Wants to Meet You in Dubai

LONDON and SYDNEY, Australia and JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Feb. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FXCM Arabic, the department dedicated to servicing the Middle East and Gulf client base of FXCM Group, LLC ("FXCM Group" or “FXCM”), a leading international provider of online foreign exchange trading, CFD trading, cryptocurrencies and related services, invites past, present and interested trading fanatics to schedule one-on-one meetings with FXCM. The FXCM Arabic team will be in Dubai throughout the week of 18 February meeting with clients and hosting an afternoon of discussions, education and networking at the Dubai Trading Forum on 21st February. FXCM staff along with experienced speakers will cover both technical and fundamental trading analysis across FX, indices, gold and more.



Contact an FXCM Arabic team member to set up your meeting today Email arabic@fxcm.com and or Register for free and don't miss this opportunity to learn from industry experts and network with like-minded traders and professionals.

In addition, FXCM Pro staff will be in the region meeting with dedicated and prospective clients. Interested participants can book one-on-one meetings with a dedicated FXCM representative to explore FXCM Pro’s versatile product offerings and services. Email support@fxcmpro.com

Siju Daniel, CCO of FXCM Group stated, “The Arabic team at FXCM will be in the region quarterly moving forward to participate face to face with our traders and partners. This is a new strategy for us in the region and we are looking forward to engaging with everyone throughout the year.”

