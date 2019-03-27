FXCM South Africa Announces Free Forex and Crypto Trading Tour

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, March 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FXCM South Africa, the provider of retail forex, CFD, bitcoin and other cryptocurrency trading invites traders to attend one of 3 Free FXCM Forex and Crypto Trading Events.



FXCM South Africa will be hosting a Free Forex and Crypto trading seminar in 3 cities across South Africa where traders can meet exclusive trading partners and learn from their insights.

Guest speakers will include, Moxima Gama*, a technical analyst with over 13 years’ experience and a frequent commentator on the financial markets for CNBC along with Russell Shor, who analyses the financial markets from both a fundamental and technical view and emphasizes prudent risk management and good reward-to-risk ratios when trading. Additionally Georgy Mladenov, FXCM’s own Head of Sales will join the seminar to give an overview of FXCM’s products and services as well as its competitive advantages.

Locations and Dates:

Cape Town – 5 April

Durban – 17 May

Pretoria – 7 June

Traders will gain insight into topics such as the global market outlook, emerging market trends and risk management, supporting them to make the most of potential trading opportunities throughout 2019 as well as a chance to learn more about FXCM and its competitive advantages.

To register and read more about the speakers and to view the full seminar schedule click here: https://www.fxcm.com/za/education/trading-tour-2019/

About FXCM Africa

FXCM South Africa (PTY) LTD is an operating subsidiary within the FXCM group of companies (collectively, the “FXCM Group”). FXCM South Africa (PTY) LTD is an authorized Financial Services Provider and is regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority under FSP No 46534. All references on this site to "FXCM" refer to the FXCM Group.

High Risk Investment Notice: Trading forex/CFD's on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors as you could sustain losses in excess of deposits. Leverage can work against you.

*The above speaker(s) is neither an employee, agent nor representative of FXCM and is therefore acting independently. The opinions given are their own, constitute general market commentary, and do not constitute the opinion or advice of FXCM or any form of personal or investment advice.