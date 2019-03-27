Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FXCM South Africa Announces Free Forex and Crypto Trading Tour

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/27/2019 | 02:01pm EDT

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, March 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FXCM South Africa,  the provider of retail forex, CFD, bitcoin and other cryptocurrency trading invites traders to attend one of 3 Free FXCM Forex and Crypto Trading Events.

FXCM South Africa will be hosting a Free Forex and Crypto trading seminar in 3 cities across South Africa where traders can meet exclusive trading partners and learn from their insights.

Guest speakers will include, Moxima Gama*, a technical analyst with over 13 years’ experience and a frequent commentator on the financial markets for CNBC along with Russell Shor, who analyses the financial markets from both a fundamental and technical view and emphasizes prudent risk management and good reward-to-risk ratios when trading. Additionally Georgy Mladenov, FXCM’s own Head of Sales will join the seminar to give an overview of FXCM’s products and services as well as its competitive advantages.

Locations and Dates:

  • Cape Town – 5 April
  • Durban – 17 May
  • Pretoria – 7 June

Traders will gain insight into topics such as the global market outlook, emerging market trends and risk management, supporting them to make the most of potential trading opportunities throughout 2019 as well as a chance to learn more about FXCM and its competitive advantages.

To register and read more about the speakers and to view the full seminar schedule click here: https://www.fxcm.com/za/education/trading-tour-2019/

Media contacts:
Jaclyn Sales, 646-432-2463
Vice-President, Corporate Communications
jsales@fxcm.com

About FXCM Africa

FXCM South Africa (PTY) LTD is an operating subsidiary within the FXCM group of companies (collectively, the “FXCM Group”). FXCM South Africa (PTY) LTD is an authorized Financial Services Provider and is regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority under FSP No 46534. All references on this site to "FXCM" refer to the FXCM Group.

High Risk Investment Notice: Trading forex/CFD's on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors as you could sustain losses in excess of deposits. Leverage can work against you. Be aware and fully understand all risks associated with the market and trading. Prior to trading any products offered by Forex Capital Markets Limited, inclusive of all EU branches, FXCM Australia Pty. LimitedFXCM South Africa (PTY) LTD, any affiliates of aforementioned firms, or other firms within the FXCM group of companies [collectively the “FXCM Group”], carefully consider your financial situation and experience level. If you decide to trade products offered by FXCM Australia Pty. Limited (“FXCM AU”) (AFSL 309763), you must read and understand the Financial Services GuideProduct Disclosure Statement and Terms of Business. Our FX and CFD prices are set by us, are not made on an Exchange and are not governed under the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act. The FXCM Group may provide general commentary which is not intended as investment advice and must not be construed as such. Seek advice from a separate financial advisor. The FXCM Group assumes no liability for errors, inaccuracies or omissions; does not warrant the accuracy, completeness of information, text, graphics, links or other items contained within these materials. Read and understand the Terms and Conditions on the FXCM Group’s websites prior to taking further action.

*The above speaker(s) is neither an employee, agent nor representative of FXCM and is therefore acting independently. The opinions given are their own, constitute general market commentary, and do not constitute the opinion or advice of FXCM or any form of personal or investment advice. FXCM neither endorses nor guarantees offerings of third party speakers, nor is FXCM responsible for the content, veracity or opinions of third-party speakers, presenters or participants.

fxcm.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:17pTETRATE : Works with Amazon Web Services to Bring Enterprise-grade Envoy to AWS App Mesh Users
BU
02:16pAPERAM : Final Purchase Price to holders of outstanding U.S.$300m 0.625% Net Share Settled Convertible and/or Exchangeable Bonds 2021 to offer to sell Bonds pursuant to fixed price tender offer process
AQ
02:16pDISCOVERY : THE LAST EYEWITNESSES' DOCUMENTARY IN ASSOCIATION WITH USC SHOAH FOUNDATION ON HOLOCAUST REMEMBRANCE DAY - Discovery, Inc.
AQ
02:16pSOUTHWEST AIRLINES : says grounded jets contribute to lower revenue
AQ
02:16pBOEING : Reviews More 737 MAX Systems as It Completes Software Update
DJ
02:15pOPHIR ENERGY : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Replacement of Ophir Energy
PU
02:15pBT : guarantee of debt securities
PU
02:15pCOMCAST : FreeWheel Research Finds Line Between Linear TV and Premium Digital Video is Increasingly Disappearing
BU
02:15pCARE.COM Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Care.com, Inc. To Contact The Firm
GL
02:15pLXRANDCO RESCHEDULES FOURTH QUARTER 2018 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL TO TUESDAY, APRIL 2, 2019 AT 8 : 30 a.m. ET
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : AMERICAN AIRLINES : U.S. to overhaul air safety oversight in response to two Boeing ..
2WIRECARD : WIRECARD : shares soar after head office is cleared
3IMPERIAL BRANDS : IMPERIAL BRANDS : says growth near top of range, eyes U.S. vaping crackdown
4DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Set to Sell Half of Smart Unit to China's Geely -FT
5DANSKE BANK A/S : DANSKE BANK A/S : U.S. authority probes Swedbank over money laundering allegations; headquar..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.