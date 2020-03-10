FXCM Win Best Education and Best Training Tools at Online Personal Wealth Awards

LONDON and SYDNEY, Australia and JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FXCM Group, LLC (‘FXCM Group’ or ‘FXCM’), a leading international provider of online foreign exchange and CFD trading, announced today that it has won two awards at the Online Personal Wealth Awards 2020.



FXCM won the awards for Best Education and Best Trading Tools in the 2020 awards. As voters could not choose from a specific list of brokers, they had to specifically search for FXCM before they vote thus emphasising the effectiveness of FXCM’s offering both in educational and market insights, as well as effective trading tools.

FXCM has recently entered into a number of technology partnerships as well as internal developments, to further enhance its product for its customers.

Brendan Callan, CEO of FXCM commented: “Being recognised by market users for the quality of our service is hugely rewarding. I applaud the FXCM team for their dedication to ensuring the highest quality standards, and for keeping our clients’ interests at heart.”

“Education is a hugely important area for us. We strive to ensure that our customers are as informed as possible when trading. Winning the Best Education award is a wonderful vote of confidence from our customers and proof that the work we are doing is benefitting their trading experience. We thank our customers for these awards.”

The Online Personal Wealth Awards, announced on Monday 9th March, are adjudicated by tens of thousands of users who are able to give their views by voting for whom they think should win.



About FXCM:

FXCM is a leading provider of online foreign exchange (FX) trading, CFD trading, and related services. Founded in 1999, the company's mission is to provide global traders with access to the world's largest and most liquid market by offering innovative trading tools, hiring excellent trading educators, meeting strict financial standards and striving for the best online trading experience in the market. Clients have the advantage of mobile trading, one-click order execution and trading from real-time charts. In addition, FXCM offers educational courses on FX trading and provides trading tools, proprietary data and premium resources. FXCM Pro provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime. FXCM is a Leucadia Company.

