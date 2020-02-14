FY2019: Steady net profit growth and solid profit margin

Safety: 2019 TRIR at 0.71, the best ever result for the whole group thanks notably to continued excellent result delivered by Nanjing and Burgos FY2019: Net profit contributed to shareholder CNY992million (+7.2% vs FY2018) reflecting stabilizing trajectory despite challenging external factors, mainly driven by: Continued volume growth in liquid methionine (notably +21% in China)

Strong contribution of Vitamin A volume in a context of market shortage

+8% Specialties revenue growth supported by: Double-digit growth in Feed Digestibility (Enzyme) and Ruminant Historical best-ever quarterly revenue of Selisseo (Health by Nutrition) Acceleration in Aqua (+17%) Rebounding performance in Mycotoxin Management (+12%)

Stabilized net profit margin thanks to proactive margin management and continuous contribution from cost competitiveness plan Key projects: Nanjing new plant (BANC2): Environmental permit received at the end of Oct 2019. Production process changes made for better environmental performance and cost efficiency Project expected to start early 2022.

Aqua lab station in Singapore inaugurated in December 2019

AVF: Another new investment in the field of antibiotics replacement is under way

Competitiveness plan: successful implementation allowing to deliver saving of Euro 36mil Outlook for 2020: Pursue profitable growth trajectory driven by: Continued volume growth in liquid methionine Accelerated growth in Specialties Continuous margin and cost management

Beginning of 2020 is impacted by COVID-19 specially in China but should be migitated being a global player

15% BANG share buy-back Approved by shareholders on 6th December Transaction is expected to be completed by H1 2020



Jean-Marc Dublanc, CEO of Adisseo, said: 'In a highly competitive environment with strong pressure on methionine price, we managed to stabilize our performance and achieved a +7.2% increase in net profit contributed to shareholders, thanks to the double-digit volume growth in liquid methionine, volume recovery of vitamin A, accelerating Specialty revenue growth.The stabilized profit margin is mainly driven by the Specialty business which accounted for more than 30% of the total gross profit, and contribution from proactive margin management and cost competitiveness plan. We will continue to optimize our already unparalleled cost efficiency and stabilize our business performance during the challenging times. '

Unaudited figures presented to BAC Audit Committee

(Full year 2019 audited consolidated accounts are expected to be presented to the Board on 20th March and to Shareholders meeting for approval on 27th April).

I. Business Review: Revenues & Net Profit Contributed to Shareholders

Unit: CNY (100mil) FY2019 FY2018 Variance (%) Operating revenue 111.4 114.2 -2.5% 80.9 84.9 -5% 24.3 22.6 +8% 6.2 6.6 -6% Gross profit (in % of operating revenue) 37.8 (34%) 39.8 (35%) -5% (-1ppt) 24.0 25.9 -7% 12.0 11.1 +8% 1.8 2.8 -40% Net profit attributable to the shareholders of the Company 9.92 9.26 +7.2%

As of 31st December 2019, TRIR landed at 0.71, the best ever result for the whole group thanks to no accident for more than 600 days and 2,000 days respectively by Nanjing and Burgos.

The Company recorded an operating revenue of CNY11.14 billion in 2019, nearly stabilized thanks to volume growth despite price decrease. The gross profit reached CNY3.78 billion in 2019, representing a yoy decrease of -5%, mainly due to the downwards pressure on methionine' prices and progressive normalization of vitamins' prices.

The gross profit margin remained at 34% thanks to the more and more balanced business portfolio with the high-margin specialty business contributing more than 30% of the total gross profit reflecting the execution of our strategy.

Regarding the methionine business, liquid methionine has recorded accelerated volume growth driven by strong growth in China and production costs achieved their lowest level worldwide which contributed to the stabilization of the gross profit margin at 30%.

Nanjing plant successfully maintained its excellent manufacturing capacity, delivered high reliability and achieved its historical-low cost in 2019. The new 180KT liquid methionine plant project (BANC2) has received its environmental permit ('EIA') at the end of Oct 2019. Meanwhile, some production process changes have been newly embedded to further improve environmental performance and to reduce the already world-leading production costs. The changes will lead to a modest increase in the total investment and required a bit more construction time. The project is expected to start early 2022.

The force majeure declared by Frech plant in late December has some impact on the powder methionine production and its gross margin, but the impact is expected to be limited.

On Vitamins, Vitamin A achieved a stablized production throughout the year.

The specialty business demonstrated its strong growth momentum in 2019 with revenue and gross profit reaching CNY2.4 billion and CNY1.2 billion respectively (+8% vs FY 2018) and gross profit margin stabilized at 49%.

The accelerated growth is mainly driven by +12% revenue increase in the feed digestibility (enzyme) business, +27% volume growth for Selisseo (Health by Nutrition) which continuously achieved historical-high quarterly revenue in 2019, a +11% rebound in ruminants in 2019 (especially +27% in Q4) thanks to early positive signs from the dairy market in the U.S., +17% sales increase in aqua thanks to the strong sales in Asia Pacific and South America plus rebounding performance in Mycotoxin Management with +12% revenue growth.

Adisseo set up a new aqua lab station in Singapore on 13th December, fully dedicated to developing innovative and sustainable feed solutions for aquaculture sector to tap into the huge global aqua feed market.

Besides the newly fully-fledged R&D center established in China, Adisseo continued to expand its international R&D footprint by a new partnership with a US University on Ruminant research to be established soon.

Another new investment is underway via AVF fund in the field of antibiotics replacement. Overuse of antibiotics to fight bacteria in both livestock and humans has led to widespread antibiotic resistance. The new investment has developed and commercially introduced the phage-based products preventing bacterial infection in live animals in livestock farming & aquaculture.

The competitiveness plan has delivered savings of Euro 36million resulting from short terms quick wins as well as long-term sustainable initiatives, such as the revamping of supply chain set-up (optimization of flows, warehousing and packaging allowing reduction of costs and improved client satisfaction), headcount kept flat in spite of continuous investment in sales forces, etc.

Despite the continuous pressure on prices, the net profit contributed to shareholders increased by +7.2% to CNY992 million, driven by proactive margin management and continuous contribution from cost competitiveness plan.

II. Cash-flow and Net Debt

Cash position as at 31st December 2019 stood at CNY5.3billion, which was stable compared with last year. The positive cash flow from operating activities (+CNY2.55 billion) has been reinvested in CAPEX (-CNY1.16 billion) and debt reimbursement including interest (-CNY0.51billion)and dividend payment (-CNY0.85billion).

In addition, the Company secured a €200m low-cost financing facility in December 2019, which provides adequate funds to look for potential investment targets to support Adisseo's accelerated growth.

III. Outlook for 2020

Business development

In the context of fierce competition, Adisseo expects to pursue its profitable growth trajectory driven by:

Continued volume growth in liquid methionine

Accelerated growth in Specialties

Continuous margin and cost management

Beginning of 2020 is impacted especially in China by the coronavirus epidemy with impact being evaluated but certainly being mitigated based on the fact that Adisseo is a global player.

Financial structure

15% BANG Share Buy-back

The acquisition of 15% stake of Adisseo's subsidiary Bluestar Adisseo Nutrition Group ('BANG') from its controlling shareholder Bluestar was approved by shareholders on 6th December, and is expected to be completed in the first half of 2020. Upon the completion, Adisseo's business will be 100% consolidated into the listed entity, and the 2019 proforma earnings per share will be increased from CNY0.37 to CNY0.44.

