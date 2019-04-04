FaZe Clan Jumps on Board for Neff and Fortnite Collab

Today, Neff (a division of Mad Engine) teams up with FaZe Clan for the launch of Neff x Fortnite’s co-branded apparel collection.

Pictured from left-to-right: FaZe Adapt, Shaun Neff, FaZe Apex and Cizzorz (Photo: Business Wire)

Neff Founder and Mad Engine’s Chief Creative Officer (CCO), Shaun Neff, states, “I’m personally excited about how this all came together, and we’re stoked to have teamed up with FaZe Clan for this launch. We can’t wait for the fans to see the collection.”

“We are excited to work with FaZe Clan and help bring this compelling apparel program to retail for both fanatics and casual Fortnite™ fans,” said Danish Gajiani, CEO of Mad Engine.

The apparel collection features pieces that include t-shirts and long-sleeves with the game’s iconic graphics like the “Boogie Bomb,” “Tomato Head” and a six-pack of the Fortnite™ “Chug Jug” healing potion. The collection is available at Hot Topic and select retailers.

Neff

Launched in 2002 by Shaun and Joe Neff in Southern California, Neff Headwear was the first authentic core snow and skate headwear company in the world. Sold in over 45+ countries to select action sports retailers, Neff is all about having fun and bringing new vibes to the world. Today, Neff is growing faster than ever as it continues to evolve into active fashion. Neff recently teamed up with NBA superstar Durant to launch NeffWear, an active lifestyle underwear collection designed for those who live to play. Neff continues to evolve through recent collaborations with Disney, The Simpsons and Richard Sherman, adding to their impressive list of celebrity endorsers. Previous collaborations include Snoop Dogg, Deadmau5, Wiz Khalfia, Mac Miller, Kate Upton and Scarlett Johansson. Neff continues to grow and stay on the pulse of youth culture while living by the anthem "Forever Fun."

FaZe Clan

FaZe Clan is a world renowned esports organization, known predominantly for its roster of influential YouTubers, industry-leading live streamers and multi award-winning pro-players. Since its inception in 2010, the organization has established itself as one of the largest brands in gaming history, with over 170 million fans internationally. FaZe Clan actively cultivates and manages the most sought-after talent of the digital era. By placing emphasis on developing a team which exists at the intersection of mainstream gaming and pop culture, the organization’s influence is undeniable.

Mad Engine

Mad Engine started as a Production screen printing company. Now operating out of San Diego county in California, with extended manufacturing and sourcing capabilities in the U.S., Mexico, & all over the globe. Mad Engine is one of the leading Licensed Apparel wholesalers in the world. With a strong licensing roster of the world’s largest brands, including several TOP SELLING evergreen properties including Lucasfilm, Marvel & Disney. Our artwork is used for style guide elements and offered to other licenses worldwide. Mad Engine has earned a recognized position with all of the major retailers across the US & Canada such as Walmart, Target, JCPenney, Kohl’s, Nordstrom, Bloomingdales, and more. Our Shelf Stock program keeps in house inventory to service the just in time inventory deliveries of over 230 items for smaller store chains and boutique sales. With an in-house art staff of over 25 highly skilled and experienced artists, Mad Engine has proven to licensors and its customers that it is able to create unique & custom designs that cater to a wide array of audiences. Our Merchandising team helps keep floor presentations fresh & coherent by retailer and help them to design into POS displays such as Pallets, Trays, Tables & Rounders. The Company’s managed production schedules help meet the needs of any retailer, large or small. We excel in Quick turn product & On Time deliveries in accordance with vendor floor ready guidelines. We stay compliant with all State, Federal, & licensor requirements. Mad Engine is recognized as one of the top 5 suppliers for Licensed Apparel products in the U.S.A.

