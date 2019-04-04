FaZe Clan Jumps on Board for Neff and Fortnite Collab

Today, Neff (a division of Mad Engine) teams up with FaZe Clan for the
launch of Neff x Fortnite’s co-branded apparel collection.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005848/en/
Pictured from left-to-right: FaZe Adapt, Shaun Neff, FaZe Apex and Cizzorz (Photo: Business Wire)
Neff Founder and Mad Engine’s Chief Creative Officer (CCO), Shaun Neff,
states, “I’m personally excited about how this all came together, and
we’re stoked to have teamed up with FaZe Clan for this launch. We can’t
wait for the fans to see the collection.”
“We are excited to work with FaZe Clan and help bring this compelling
apparel program to retail for both fanatics and casual Fortnite™ fans,”
said Danish Gajiani, CEO of Mad Engine.
The apparel collection features pieces that include t-shirts and
long-sleeves with the game’s iconic graphics like the “Boogie Bomb,”
“Tomato Head” and a six-pack of the Fortnite™ “Chug Jug” healing potion.
The collection is available at Hot Topic and select retailers.
Neff
Launched in 2002 by Shaun and Joe Neff in Southern California, Neff
Headwear was the first authentic core snow and skate headwear company in
the world. Sold in over 45+ countries to select action sports retailers,
Neff is all about having fun and bringing new vibes to the world. Today,
Neff is growing faster than ever as it continues to evolve into active
fashion. Neff recently teamed up with NBA superstar Durant to launch
NeffWear, an active lifestyle underwear collection designed for those
who live to play. Neff continues to evolve through recent collaborations
with Disney, The Simpsons and Richard Sherman, adding to their
impressive list of celebrity endorsers. Previous collaborations include
Snoop Dogg, Deadmau5, Wiz Khalfia, Mac Miller, Kate Upton and Scarlett
Johansson. Neff continues to grow and stay on the pulse of youth culture
while living by the anthem "Forever Fun."
FaZe Clan
FaZe Clan is a world renowned esports organization, known predominantly
for its roster of influential YouTubers, industry-leading live streamers
and multi award-winning pro-players. Since its inception in 2010, the
organization has established itself as one of the largest brands in
gaming history, with over 170 million fans internationally. FaZe Clan
actively cultivates and manages the most sought-after talent of the
digital era. By placing emphasis on developing a team which exists at
the intersection of mainstream gaming and pop culture, the
organization’s influence is undeniable.
Mad Engine
Mad Engine started as a Production screen printing company. Now
operating out of San Diego county in California, with extended
manufacturing and sourcing capabilities in the U.S., Mexico, & all over
the globe. Mad Engine is one of the leading Licensed Apparel wholesalers
in the world. With a strong licensing roster of the world’s largest
brands, including several TOP SELLING evergreen properties including
Lucasfilm, Marvel & Disney. Our artwork is used for style guide elements
and offered to other licenses worldwide. Mad Engine has earned a
recognized position with all of the major retailers across the US &
Canada such as Walmart, Target, JCPenney, Kohl’s, Nordstrom,
Bloomingdales, and more. Our Shelf Stock program keeps in house
inventory to service the just in time inventory deliveries of over 230
items for smaller store chains and boutique sales. With an in-house art
staff of over 25 highly skilled and experienced artists, Mad Engine has
proven to licensors and its customers that it is able to create unique &
custom designs that cater to a wide array of audiences. Our
Merchandising team helps keep floor presentations fresh & coherent by
retailer and help them to design into POS displays such as Pallets,
Trays, Tables & Rounders. The Company’s managed production schedules
help meet the needs of any retailer, large or small. We excel in Quick
turn product & On Time deliveries in accordance with vendor floor ready
guidelines. We stay compliant with all State, Federal, & licensor
requirements. Mad Engine is recognized as one of the top 5 suppliers for
Licensed Apparel products in the U.S.A.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005848/en/