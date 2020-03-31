FaZe Clan and Marshmello expand Verizon's Pay It Forward Live into gaming

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon will expand Pay It Forward Live, the weekly streaming entertainment series that includes music, gaming, comedy and more in support of small businesses affected by COVID-19, with its first gaming event on Tuesday, March 31. Marshmello and FaZe Clan’s Nate Hill will go head to head in Fortnite during the 45-minute event which will stream live at 8:00 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on Twitch , Twitter @verizon , Yahoo Entertainment and on Fios Channel 501.



The duo will not only play, but also surprise some of their favorite local businesses, engage with viewers, and create small-business-themed in-game experiences - all while encouraging viewers to support local businesses in their own communities and to use the hashtag #PayitForwardLIVE to unlock funds from Verizon to support small businesses on both Twitch and Twitter.

“So many of us have been affected by the COVID-19 virus, and now more than ever we need to stand together and help each other. I’m proud to be teaming up with Verizon & Nate Hill to help small businesses,” said Marshmello. “As a musician a lot of my business is supported by the men and women in local communities and their businesses who help bring shows and festivals to life and who are now out of work for an unknown amount of time. Let’s Pay It Forward and help them now!”

“The COVID-19 virus has taken a toll on many of us, small businesses especially,” says FaZe Clan’s Nate Hill. “I am proud FaZe Clan is teaming up with Verizon to help small businesses in need. As a gamer, I rely on these companies like local restaurants for food every day. I am honored to take part in the Pay It Forward initiative alongside Marshmello and help those in need.”

Pay It Forward Live launched on March 26 with an intimate, at-home performance with Dave Matthews. Additional performers and partners will be announced soon. More information can be found at Verizon.com/PayItForwardLive .

Verizon has donated $2.5 million to Local Initiatives Support Corporation’s ( LISC ) small business COVID-19 relief efforts. Throughout the Pay It Forward Live series, up to an additional $2.5 million will be unlocked, $10 for each use of the hashtag #PayItForwardLive, as viewers pledge support for their favorite small businesses, bringing the potential donation to a total of $5 million. LISC will use the funds to provide grants of up to $10,000 to businesses facing immediate financial pressure because of COVID-19, especially entrepreneurs of color, women-owned businesses and other enterprises that don’t have access to flexible, affordable capital in historically underserved communities. All information, along with a link to apply for grants, can be found here .

Verizon is also giving its own customers an easy way to support small businesses by leveraging their customer loyalty program, Verizon Up, which will give members the ability to use their monthly reward for a Visa eGift card to use to support small businesses throughout the month of April.

The funds from Pay it Forward Live are in addition to Verizon’s combined $14 million donation to nonprofits directed at supporting students and healthcare first responders, including No Kid Hungry, the American Red Cross, the Center for Disaster Philanthropy (CDP) COVID-19 Response Fund, Direct Relief, and the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund in support of the World Health Organization (WHO)’s global response.

Verizon’s support for small business also includes adding 15GB of high speed data for wireless consumer and small business customers to be automatically applied with no customer action necessary; providing first responders with priority and preemption abilities for voice and data and no data caps for consumer and small business Fios and DSL broadband internet plans.

To find out more about what Verizon is doing to help its customers, visit verizon.com/about/news/our-response-coronavirus.

