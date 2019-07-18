Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fabasoft : is a “Strong Performer” for Cloud Content Platforms, Q3 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2019 | 10:40am EDT

Fabasoft, a leading European provider of cloud solutions, was invited by Forrester to be part of the independent evaluation “The Forrester New Wave™: Cloud Content Platforms – Multitenant SaaS, Q3 2019.”* Upon conclusion of the evaluation, Fabasoft was positioned in the “Strong Performers” group.

The research and consulting firm Forrester Research Inc. has evaluated 13 top cloud content platforms based on 10 transparent criteria relating to current offering, strategy, and market presence. The report is based on an analysis of data from product presentations, a survey, and customer interviews.

“We are proud that with Fabasoft Cloud, we have been positioned in the New Wave as a strong performer by a leading international analyst firm,” says Andreas Dangl, Business Unit Executive Cloud Services at Fabasoft. “We are especially pleased that Fabasoft is the only European cloud provider in this field. This makes it clear to us that Fabasoft Cloud is the best digitalization platform for large-scale and international corporations. We believe the positioning in the Forrester New Wave™ report is yet another validation and tool for companies in their decision to choose Fabasoft for their digitalization projects.”

The Forrester New Wave is an independent and objective evaluation of selected top providers in various categories related to IT solutions.

Download now: The Forrester New Wave™: Cloud Content Platforms – Multitenant SaaS, Q3 2019

*Forrester Research, Inc. “The Forrester New Wave™: Cloud Content Platforms – Multitenant SaaS, Q3 2019,” Cheryl McKinnon with Daniel Hong and Caleb Ewald.

Using the Fabasoft Cloud, companies can shape their business processes and work with digital content across different organizations, IT infrastructures, and countries. Ready-to-use solutions and scalable applications in the Fabasoft Cloud empower organizations to shift their focus back to the end customer as they successfully drive the digital transformation. Companies in the industrial sector appreciate the advantages of the Fabasoft Cloud, particularly when it comes to handling major projects and implementing processes in documentation and product management.

About Fabasoft

Fabasoft is one of the leading software product companies and cloud service providers for the digital control of documents as well as electronic document, process and records management in Europe. Numerous well-known private enterprises and public-sector organizations have trusted in the quality and experience of Fabasoft for over three decades.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:05aDELTA AIR LINES : Inside the FAA's System Operations Center, an unlikely member of the team (Article)
PU
11:05aSIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL : Bank Names Chief Digital Officer - July, 18 2019
PU
11:05aPROTIVITI : Fosters Its Culture of Innovation with Opening of Innovation Sites in New York and Chicago
PR
11:05aADLER REAL ESTATE AG : Transaction in own shares
EQ
11:05aCanadian American Mining Company, LLC - Tess Project Carlin Trend Nevada
NE
11:05aBarbuto & Johansson, P.A. reminds TEVA, EQT, FRED and RBGLY Shareholders of Class Action Deadlines
GL
11:05aOVB HOLDING AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
11:04aCONSOLIDATED-TOMOKA : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11:04aNOVACYT S.A. : Sale of Clinical Lab
BU
11:02aAMERICAN RIVER BANKSHARES : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX : Netflix shares plunge as global growth falls short, U.S. customers shrink
2ASOS PLC : ASOS warns on profit again after botching warehouse revamps
3HOCHTIEF : Hochtief, ACS Sink After Australian Subsidiary Disappoints
4ESSITY AB (PUBL) : Essity profits rise, but still battling costs
5SUEDZUCKER AG : SUEDZUCKER : sees no turnaround yet in tough sugar market

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About