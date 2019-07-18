Fabasoft : is a “Strong Performer” for Cloud Content Platforms, Q3 2019

Fabasoft, a leading European provider of cloud solutions, was invited by Forrester to be part of the independent evaluation “The Forrester New Wave™: Cloud Content Platforms – Multitenant SaaS, Q3 2019.”* Upon conclusion of the evaluation, Fabasoft was positioned in the “Strong Performers” group.

The research and consulting firm Forrester Research Inc. has evaluated 13 top cloud content platforms based on 10 transparent criteria relating to current offering, strategy, and market presence. The report is based on an analysis of data from product presentations, a survey, and customer interviews.

“We are proud that with Fabasoft Cloud, we have been positioned in the New Wave as a strong performer by a leading international analyst firm,” says Andreas Dangl, Business Unit Executive Cloud Services at Fabasoft. “We are especially pleased that Fabasoft is the only European cloud provider in this field. This makes it clear to us that Fabasoft Cloud is the best digitalization platform for large-scale and international corporations. We believe the positioning in the Forrester New Wave™ report is yet another validation and tool for companies in their decision to choose Fabasoft for their digitalization projects.”

The Forrester New Wave is an independent and objective evaluation of selected top providers in various categories related to IT solutions.

*Forrester Research, Inc. “The Forrester New Wave™: Cloud Content Platforms – Multitenant SaaS, Q3 2019,” Cheryl McKinnon with Daniel Hong and Caleb Ewald.

Using the Fabasoft Cloud, companies can shape their business processes and work with digital content across different organizations, IT infrastructures, and countries. Ready-to-use solutions and scalable applications in the Fabasoft Cloud empower organizations to shift their focus back to the end customer as they successfully drive the digital transformation. Companies in the industrial sector appreciate the advantages of the Fabasoft Cloud, particularly when it comes to handling major projects and implementing processes in documentation and product management.

About Fabasoft

Fabasoft is one of the leading software product companies and cloud service providers for the digital control of documents as well as electronic document, process and records management in Europe. Numerous well-known private enterprises and public-sector organizations have trusted in the quality and experience of Fabasoft for over three decades.

