Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fabchem China : Demise Of Dr Lim Seck Yeow, Non-Executive Chairman And Non-Independent Director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/02/2018 | 12:22pm CEST

FABCHEM CHINA LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore) (Company Registration No. 200413128G)

DEMISE OF NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN AND NON-INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

The Board of Directors (the "Board") announces with regret that Dr Lim Seck Yeow ("Dr Lim"), Chairman of the Company has passed away on 1 September 2018.

Dr Lim is our Non-Executive Chairman and was appointed on 12 October 2004. Dr Lim was also a member of the Company's Audit, Nominating and Remuneration Committees.

Dr Lim was an experienced and strong leader, and the Company is deeply grateful to Dr Lim for his invaluable contribution to the Company. His presence will be greatly missed by the Board, management and employees of the Company.

The Board and management would like to extend their deepest condolences to the family of the late Dr Lim and wish to express their sincere appreciation for Dr Lim's dedicated service over the years in guiding the Company.

Board director and Lead Independent Director Mr Wee Phui Gam will be the Acting Chairman in the interim, pending the formal appointment of the Company's Chairman.

By Order of the Board

Bao Hongwei Managing Director 2 September 2018

Disclaimer

Fabchem China Limited published this content on 02 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2018 10:21:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:31pFB LOSS NOTICE ALERT : Rosen Law Firm Reminds Facebook, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline – FB
GL
01:15pSHERWIN WILLIAMS : Lands in Trouble Over 114-Year-Old Paint Ad
DJ
01:11pMAX : Bar Solita to offer a taste of the Mediterranean Tarrant's restaurant group opening Mediterranean restaurant, Bar Solita, in former Graffiato space
AQ
01:11pFIVE QUICK AND EASY ACTIONS THAT CAN IMPROVE YOUR SAVINGS FOR RETIREMENT KIPLINGER'S PERSONAL FINANCE : Five quick and easy steps that can improve your retirement savings
AQ
01:11pBlockchain Dramatically Transforming Operations for New Age Data Centers
AQ
01:07pAPPLE : Five features we’d love to see on the iPhone XS
AQ
01:07pLANDMARK CAMERAS : Panasonic Lumix G1
AQ
01:03pJOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL : Vision exists for those who see it
AQ
01:02pZIJIN MINING : (H Share)Announcement in relation to the Progress of Participation in Public Bidding of a State-owned Copper Company in Serbia
PU
01:00pROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Thornton Tomasetti to acquire MMI Engineering
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : Daily Mail, London, Mail on Sunday Business Briefs column
2COMCAST CORPORATION : Sky to invest in Israeli VC fund and open Berlin office
3VW EMISSIONS MANIPULATION ALSO EXTENDED TO PETROL CARS: Bild am Sonntag
4VW emissions manipulation also extended to petrol cars - Bild am Sonntag
5JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SPA : JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Italy’s Balotelli, Pellegri called up for Nations ..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.