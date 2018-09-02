Fabchem China : Demise Of Dr Lim Seck Yeow, Non-Executive Chairman And Non-Independent Director

FABCHEM CHINA LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore) (Company Registration No. 200413128G)

DEMISE OF NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN AND NON-INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

The Board of Directors (the "Board") announces with regret that Dr Lim Seck Yeow ("Dr Lim"), Chairman of the Company has passed away on 1 September 2018.

Dr Lim is our Non-Executive Chairman and was appointed on 12 October 2004. Dr Lim was also a member of the Company's Audit, Nominating and Remuneration Committees.

Dr Lim was an experienced and strong leader, and the Company is deeply grateful to Dr Lim for his invaluable contribution to the Company. His presence will be greatly missed by the Board, management and employees of the Company.

The Board and management would like to extend their deepest condolences to the family of the late Dr Lim and wish to express their sincere appreciation for Dr Lim's dedicated service over the years in guiding the Company.

Board director and Lead Independent Director Mr Wee Phui Gam will be the Acting Chairman in the interim, pending the formal appointment of the Company's Chairman.

By Order of the Board

Bao Hongwei Managing Director 2 September 2018