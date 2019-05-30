|
Fabchem China : Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Full Yearly Results
05/30/2019 | 05:49am EDT
Company registration number : 200413128G
Financial Statements for the Financial Year ended 31 March 2019 ("FY2019")
PART I - INFORMATION REQUIRED FOR ANNOUNCEMENTS OF QUARTERLY (Q1,Q2 &Q3), HALF-YEAR AND FULL YEAR RESULTS
1(a)(i) An income statement and statement of comprehensive income, or a statement of comprehensive income, for the group, together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year.
|
|
Group
|
|
|
|
Unaudited
|
|
Audited
|
Increase/
|
|
FY2019
|
|
FY2018
|
(Decrease)
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
RMB'000
|
%
|
Revenue
|
154,416
|
|
191,260
|
(19.3)
|
Cost of sales
|
(125,805)
|
|
(155,318)
|
(19.0)
|
Gross profit
|
28,611
|
|
35,942
|
(20.4)
|
Other Items of Income
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
293
|
|
283
|
3.5
|
Other gains - Note (i)
|
6,040
|
|
2,483
|
143.3
|
Other Items of Expense
|
|
|
|
|
Distribution costs
|
(20,794)
|
|
(21,297)
|
(2.4)
|
Administrative expenses
|
(32,150)
|
|
(30,701)
|
4.7
|
Finance costs - Note (ii)
|
(5,015)
|
|
(3,355)
|
49.5
|
Other losses - Note (iii)
|
(124,225)
|
|
(3,345)
|
3613.8
|
Loss before tax
|
(147,240)
|
|
(19,990)
|
N.M.
|
Income tax income
|
(3,133)
|
|
162
|
N.M.
|
Loss after tax
|
(150,373)
|
|
(19,828)
|
N.M.
|
Other comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign currency translation difference
|
36
|
|
(17)
|
N.M.
|
Total comprehensive loss for the year
|
(150,337)
|
|
(19,845)
|
N.M.
|
Note (i) - Other Gains
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance for impairment on trade receivables -
|
|
|
|
|
reversal
|
1,378
|
|
330
|
317.6
|
Foreign exchange adjustment gains
|
448
|
|
-
|
N.M.
|
Gain on disposal of land use rights
|
3,470
|
|
-
|
N.M.
|
Gain on disposal of property, plant and
|
|
|
|
|
equipment
|
77
|
|
1,218
|
(93.7)
|
Government grants
|
667
|
|
935
|
(28.7)
|
|
6,040
|
|
2,483
|
143.3
|
Note (ii) - Finance costs
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expenses paid to financial institutions
|
(3,800)
|
|
(3,355)
|
13.3
|
Interest expenses on financial liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
measured at amortised cost
|
(1,215)
|
|
-
|
N.M.
|
|
(5,015)
|
|
(3,355)
|
49.5
1(a)(i) An income statement and statement of comprehensive income, or a statement of comprehensive income, for the group, together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year. (Cont'd)
|
|
|
Group
|
|
|
|
|
Unaudited
|
|
Audited
|
Increase/
|
|
|
FY2019
|
|
FY2018
|
(Decrease)
|
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
RMB'000
|
%
|
Note (iii) - Other Losses
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign exchange adjustment losses
|
-
|
|
(1,540)
|
N.M.
|
Inventories written down
|
(139)
|
|
-
|
N.M.
|
Inventories written-off
|
(253)
|
|
(58)
|
336.2
|
Impairment on property, plant and equipment
|
(119,021)
|
|
-
|
N.M.
|
Property, plant and equipment written-off
|
(195)
|
|
(55)
|
254.5
|
Allowance for impairment on trade receivables -
|
|
|
|
|
loss
|
(3,607)
|
|
(1,692)
|
113.2
|
Allowance for impairment on other receivables
|
|
|
|
|
- loss
|
(1,010)
|
|
-
|
N.M.
|
|
|
(124,225)
|
|
(3,345)
|
3613.8
|
1(a)(ii) Loss before tax was stated after crediting / (charging) :-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Group
|
|
Increase/
|
|
|
Unaudited
|
|
Audited
|
(Decrease)
|
|
|
FY2019
|
|
FY2018
|
|
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
RMB'000
|
%
|
Allowance for impairment on trade receivables -
|
|
|
|
|
loss
|
(3,607)
|
|
(1,692)
|
113.2
|
Allowance for impairment on other receivables
|
|
|
|
|
- loss
|
(1,010)
|
|
-
|
N.M.
|
Allowance for impairment on trade receivables -
|
|
|
|
|
reversal
|
1,378
|
|
330
|
317.6
|
Amortisation expenses
|
(2,728)
|
|
(2,719)
|
0.3
|
Depreciation expenses
|
(18,801)
|
|
(18,090)
|
3.9
|
Foreign exchange adjustment gain/(losses)
|
448
|
|
(1,540)
|
N.M.
|
Inventories written down
|
(139)
|
|
-
|
N.M.
|
Inventories written-off
|
(253)
|
|
(58)
|
336.2
|
Interest expense
|
(3,800)
|
|
(3,355)
|
13.3
|
Interest income from bank deposits
|
293
|
|
283
|
3.5
|
Interest expenses on financial liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
measured at amortised cost
|
(1,215)
|
|
-
|
N.M.
|
Impairment on property, plant and equipment
|
(119,021)
|
|
-
|
N.M.
|
Property, plant and equipment written-off
|
(195)
|
|
(55)
|
254.5
|
Gain on disposal of land use rights
|
3,470
|
|
-
|
N.M.
|
Gain on disposal of property, plant and
|
|
|
|
|
equipment
|
77
|
|
1,218
|
(93.7)
|
Over/(Under) adjustments of tax in respect of
|
|
|
|
|
prior years
|
|
1,408
|
|
(842)
|
N.M.
|
1(b)(i)
|
A statement of financial position (for the issuer and group), together with a comparative statement as
|
|
at the end of the immediately preceding financial year.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Group
|
|
|
Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unaudited
|
Audited
|
Audited
|
Unaudited
|
Audited
|
Audited
|
|
|
|
|
|
31 March
|
31 March
|
1 April
|
31 March
|
31 March
|
1 April
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
2017
|
2019
|
2018
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current assets :
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property,
|
plant
|
and
|
101,680
|
228,186
|
207,940
|
-
|
76
|
113
|
equipment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other assets, non-current
|
62,241
|
80,251
|
75,566
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Investment in subsidiary
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
111,608
|
107,931
|
111,150
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
15,756
|
18,189
|
17,327
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total non-current assets
|
179,677
|
326,626
|
300,833
|
111,608
|
108,007
|
111,263
|
Current assets :
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets held for sales
|
|
3,053
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Inventories
|
|
|
|
22,912
|
32,068
|
35,353
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Trade
|
|
and
|
|
other
|
31,018
|
54,728
|
61,135
|
4,738
|
78
|
30
|
receivables (Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other assets, current
|
|
13,127
|
9,268
|
20,365
|
199
|
136
|
143
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
83,207
|
89,018
|
83,250
|
804
|
358
|
200
|
Total current assets
|
|
153,317
|
185,082
|
200,103
|
5,741
|
572
|
373
|
Total assets
|
|
|
332,994
|
511,708
|
500,936
|
117,349
|
108,579
|
111,636
|
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital and reserves :
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
|
|
116,849
|
116,849
|
116,849
|
116,849
|
116,849
|
116,849
|
(Accumulated losses) /
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
(13,601)
|
143,527
|
163,355
|
(1,802)
|
(6,539)
|
(7,816)
|
Other reserves
|
|
|
88,988
|
88,952
|
88,969
|
(664)
|
(4,377)
|
(1,141)
|
Total equity
|
|
|
192,236
|
349,328
|
369,173
|
114,383
|
105,933
|
107,892
|
Non-Current liabilities :
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
2,175
|
2,225
|
2,075
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Other
|
payables,
|
non-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
current (Note 2)
|
|
|
19,508
|
18,293
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total
|
|
non-current
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
liabilities
|
|
|
|
21,683
|
20,518
|
2,075
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Current liabilities :
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Withholding tax payable
|
250
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Trade
|
and
|
other
|
payables
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 2)
|
|
|
|
56,453
|
77,655
|
67,489
|
2,966
|
2,646
|
3,744
|
Other
|
financial
|
liabilities,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
current
|
|
|
|
|
58,000
|
59,650
|
59,650
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
4,372
|
4,557
|
2,549
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total current liabilities
|
119,075
|
141,862
|
129,688
|
2,966
|
2,646
|
3,744
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
140,758
|
162,380
|
131,763
|
2,966
|
2,646
|
3,744
|
Total
|
liabilities
|
and
|
332,994
|
511,708
|
500,936
|
117,349
|
108,579
|
111,636
|
equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1(b)(i)
|
A statement of financial position (for the issuer and group), together with a comparative statement as
|
|
at the end of the immediately preceding financial year.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Group
|
|
|
Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unaudited
|
Audited
|
Audited
|
Unaudited
|
Audited
|
Audited
|
|
|
|
|
31 March
|
31 March
|
1 April
|
31 March
|
31 March
|
1 April
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
2017
|
2019
|
2018
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
Note 1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade receivables
|
|
|
29,276
|
53,174
|
53,284
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Amount receivable
|
from
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
4,738
|
78
|
30
|
subsidiary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other receivables
|
|
|
1,742
|
1,554
|
7,851
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Trade
|
and
|
|
other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
receivables
|
|
|
31,018
|
54,728
|
61,135
|
4,738
|
78
|
30
|
Note 2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade
|
payables
|
and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
accruals
|
|
|
53,963
|
58,120
|
45,999
|
1,938
|
2,262
|
3,320
|
Other payables
|
|
|
2,490
|
19,535
|
21,490
|
1,028
|
384
|
424
|
Trade
|
and other
|
payables,
|
56,453
|
77,655
|
67,489
|
2,966
|
2,646
|
3,744
|
current
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oher payables, non-current
|
19,508
|
18,293
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Trade
|
and other
|
payables,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
total
|
|
|
|
75,961
|
95,948
|
67,489
|
2,966
|
2,646
|
3,744
1(b)(ii) Aggregate amount of group's borrowings and debt securities
Amount repayable in one year or less, or on demand
(RMB'000)
|
31 March 2019
|
|
31 March 2018
|
1 April 2017
|
Secured
|
Unsecured
|
|
Secured
|
Unsecured
|
Secured
|
Unsecured
|
58,000
|
-
|
|
59,650
|
-
|
59,650
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount repayable after one year
|
|
|
|
|
(RMB'000)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31 March 2019
|
|
31 March 2018
|
1 April 2017
|
Secured
|
Unsecured
|
|
Secured
|
Unsecured
|
Secured
|
Unsecured
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Details of any collateral
As at 31 March 2019, the Group has aggregate secured short-term loans from financial institutions of RMB 58.0 million.
Secured short-term loans of RMB 58.0 million are secured using our subsidiary, Shandong Yinguang Technology Co., Ltd ("Yinguang Technology)'s land and buildings with net book value of approximately RMB 65.8 million. The secured short-term loans bear interest rate 4.785% to 5.09% per annum.
|
1(c)
|
A statement of cash flows (for the group), together with a comparative statement for the
|
|
corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Group
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unaudited
|
|
Audited
|
|
|
|
|
FY2019
|
|
FY2018
|
|
|
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss before tax from continuing operations
|
(147,240)
|
|
(19,990)
|
|
|
Adjustments for :
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance for impairment on trade and other receivables - loss
|
4,617
|
|
1,692
|
|
|
Allowance for impairment on trade receivables - reversal
|
(1,378)
|
|
(330)
|
|
|
Amortisation expenses
|
2,728
|
|
2,719
|
|
|
Depreciation expense
|
18,801
|
|
18,090
|
|
|
Gain on disposal of land use rights
|
(3,470)
|
|
-
|
|
|
Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|
(77)
|
|
(1,218)
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment written-off
|
195
|
|
55
|
|
|
Provision for safety expenses
|
2,471
|
|
2,656
|
|
|
Impairment on property, plant and equipment
|
119,021
|
|
-
|
|
|
Inventories written down / written-off
|
392
|
|
58
|
|
|
Net effect of exchange rate changes in translation of financial
|
|
|
|
|
|
statements of parent
|
33
|
|
(15)
|
|
|
Interest expenses
|
5,015
|
|
3,355
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
(293)
|
|
(283)
|
|
|
Operating cash flows before changes in working capital
|
815
|
|
6,789
|
|
|
Inventories
|
8,764
|
|
3,227
|
|
|
Trade and other receivables
|
13,716
|
|
5,045
|
|
|
Other assets
|
(3,859)
|
|
3,693
|
|
|
Trade and other payables
|
(4,192)
|
|
10,166
|
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
(2,656)
|
|
(648)
|
|
|
Net cash flows from operations
|
12,588
|
|
28,272
|
|
|
Income taxes paid
|
|
(500)
|
|
(550)
|
|
|
Net cash flows from operating activities, continuing operations
|
|
12,088
|
|
27,722
|
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
|
151
|
|
1,666
|
|
|
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
|
(12,893)
|
|
(20,548)
|
|
|
Interest received
|
|
293
|
|
283
|
|
|
Net cash flows used in investing activities, continuing
|
|
|
|
|
|
operations
|
|
(12,449)
|
|
(18,599)
|
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from bank borrowings
|
58,000
|
|
59,650
|
|
|
Repayment of borrowings
|
(59,650)
|
|
(59,650)
|
|
|
Interest paid
|
|
(3,800)
|
|
(3,355)
|
|
|
Net cash flows used in financing activities, continuing
|
|
|
|
|
|
operations
|
|
(5,450)
|
|
(3,355)
|
|
|
Net (decrease) / increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
(5,811)
|
|
5,768
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents, statement of cash flows, beginning
|
|
|
|
|
|
balance
|
|
89,018
|
|
83,250
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents, statement of cash flows, ending
|
|
|
|
|
|
balance
|
|
83,207
|
|
89,018
|
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
