Fabchem China : Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Full Yearly Results

0
05/30/2019 | 05:49am EDT

Company registration number : 200413128G

Financial Statements for the Financial Year ended 31 March 2019 ("FY2019")

PART I - INFORMATION REQUIRED FOR ANNOUNCEMENTS OF QUARTERLY (Q1,Q2 &Q3), HALF-YEAR AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

1(a)(i) An income statement and statement of comprehensive income, or a statement of comprehensive income, for the group, together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year.

Group

Unaudited

Audited

Increase/

FY2019

FY2018

(Decrease)

RMB'000

RMB'000

%

Revenue

154,416

191,260

(19.3)

Cost of sales

(125,805)

(155,318)

(19.0)

Gross profit

28,611

35,942

(20.4)

Other Items of Income

Interest income

293

283

3.5

Other gains - Note (i)

6,040

2,483

143.3

Other Items of Expense

Distribution costs

(20,794)

(21,297)

(2.4)

Administrative expenses

(32,150)

(30,701)

4.7

Finance costs - Note (ii)

(5,015)

(3,355)

49.5

Other losses - Note (iii)

(124,225)

(3,345)

3613.8

Loss before tax

(147,240)

(19,990)

N.M.

Income tax income

(3,133)

162

N.M.

Loss after tax

(150,373)

(19,828)

N.M.

Other comprehensive income

Foreign currency translation difference

36

(17)

N.M.

Total comprehensive loss for the year

(150,337)

(19,845)

N.M.

Note (i) - Other Gains

Allowance for impairment on trade receivables -

reversal

1,378

330

317.6

Foreign exchange adjustment gains

448

-

N.M.

Gain on disposal of land use rights

3,470

-

N.M.

Gain on disposal of property, plant and

equipment

77

1,218

(93.7)

Government grants

667

935

(28.7)

6,040

2,483

143.3

Note (ii) - Finance costs

Interest expenses paid to financial institutions

(3,800)

(3,355)

13.3

Interest expenses on financial liabilities

measured at amortised cost

(1,215)

-

N.M.

(5,015)

(3,355)

49.5

1

1(a)(i) An income statement and statement of comprehensive income, or a statement of comprehensive income, for the group, together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year. (Cont'd)

Group

Unaudited

Audited

Increase/

FY2019

FY2018

(Decrease)

RMB'000

RMB'000

%

Note (iii) - Other Losses

Foreign exchange adjustment losses

-

(1,540)

N.M.

Inventories written down

(139)

-

N.M.

Inventories written-off

(253)

(58)

336.2

Impairment on property, plant and equipment

(119,021)

-

N.M.

Property, plant and equipment written-off

(195)

(55)

254.5

Allowance for impairment on trade receivables -

loss

(3,607)

(1,692)

113.2

Allowance for impairment on other receivables

- loss

(1,010)

-

N.M.

(124,225)

(3,345)

3613.8

1(a)(ii) Loss before tax was stated after crediting / (charging) :-

Group

Increase/

Unaudited

Audited

(Decrease)

FY2019

FY2018

RMB'000

RMB'000

%

Allowance for impairment on trade receivables -

loss

(3,607)

(1,692)

113.2

Allowance for impairment on other receivables

- loss

(1,010)

-

N.M.

Allowance for impairment on trade receivables -

reversal

1,378

330

317.6

Amortisation expenses

(2,728)

(2,719)

0.3

Depreciation expenses

(18,801)

(18,090)

3.9

Foreign exchange adjustment gain/(losses)

448

(1,540)

N.M.

Inventories written down

(139)

-

N.M.

Inventories written-off

(253)

(58)

336.2

Interest expense

(3,800)

(3,355)

13.3

Interest income from bank deposits

293

283

3.5

Interest expenses on financial liabilities

measured at amortised cost

(1,215)

-

N.M.

Impairment on property, plant and equipment

(119,021)

-

N.M.

Property, plant and equipment written-off

(195)

(55)

254.5

Gain on disposal of land use rights

3,470

-

N.M.

Gain on disposal of property, plant and

equipment

77

1,218

(93.7)

Over/(Under) adjustments of tax in respect of

prior years

1,408

(842)

N.M.

2

1(b)(i)

A statement of financial position (for the issuer and group), together with a comparative statement as

at the end of the immediately preceding financial year.

Group

Company

Unaudited

Audited

Audited

Unaudited

Audited

Audited

31 March

31 March

1 April

31 March

31 March

1 April

2019

2018

2017

2019

2018

2017

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

ASSETS

Non-current assets :

Property,

plant

and

101,680

228,186

207,940

-

76

113

equipment

Other assets, non-current

62,241

80,251

75,566

-

-

-

Investment in subsidiary

-

-

-

111,608

107,931

111,150

Deferred tax assets

15,756

18,189

17,327

-

-

-

Total non-current assets

179,677

326,626

300,833

111,608

108,007

111,263

Current assets :

Assets held for sales

3,053

-

-

-

-

-

Inventories

22,912

32,068

35,353

-

-

-

Trade

and

other

31,018

54,728

61,135

4,738

78

30

receivables (Note 1)

Other assets, current

13,127

9,268

20,365

199

136

143

Cash and cash equivalents

83,207

89,018

83,250

804

358

200

Total current assets

153,317

185,082

200,103

5,741

572

373

Total assets

332,994

511,708

500,936

117,349

108,579

111,636

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Capital and reserves :

Share capital

116,849

116,849

116,849

116,849

116,849

116,849

(Accumulated losses) /

Retained earnings

(13,601)

143,527

163,355

(1,802)

(6,539)

(7,816)

Other reserves

88,988

88,952

88,969

(664)

(4,377)

(1,141)

Total equity

192,236

349,328

369,173

114,383

105,933

107,892

Non-Current liabilities :

Deferred tax liabilities

2,175

2,225

2,075

-

-

-

Other

payables,

non-

current (Note 2)

19,508

18,293

-

-

-

-

Total

non-current

liabilities

21,683

20,518

2,075

-

-

-

Current liabilities :

Withholding tax payable

250

-

-

-

-

-

Trade

and

other

payables

(Note 2)

56,453

77,655

67,489

2,966

2,646

3,744

Other

financial

liabilities,

current

58,000

59,650

59,650

-

-

-

Other liabilities

4,372

4,557

2,549

-

-

-

Total current liabilities

119,075

141,862

129,688

2,966

2,646

3,744

Total liabilities

140,758

162,380

131,763

2,966

2,646

3,744

Total

liabilities

and

332,994

511,708

500,936

117,349

108,579

111,636

equity

3

1(b)(i)

A statement of financial position (for the issuer and group), together with a comparative statement as

at the end of the immediately preceding financial year.

Group

Company

Unaudited

Audited

Audited

Unaudited

Audited

Audited

31 March

31 March

1 April

31 March

31 March

1 April

2019

2018

2017

2019

2018

2017

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

Note 1

Trade receivables

29,276

53,174

53,284

-

-

-

Amount receivable

from

-

-

-

4,738

78

30

subsidiary

Other receivables

1,742

1,554

7,851

-

-

-

Trade

and

other

receivables

31,018

54,728

61,135

4,738

78

30

Note 2

Trade

payables

and

accruals

53,963

58,120

45,999

1,938

2,262

3,320

Other payables

2,490

19,535

21,490

1,028

384

424

Trade

and other

payables,

56,453

77,655

67,489

2,966

2,646

3,744

current

Oher payables, non-current

19,508

18,293

-

-

-

-

Trade

and other

payables,

total

75,961

95,948

67,489

2,966

2,646

3,744

1(b)(ii) Aggregate amount of group's borrowings and debt securities

Amount repayable in one year or less, or on demand

(RMB'000)

31 March 2019

31 March 2018

1 April 2017

Secured

Unsecured

Secured

Unsecured

Secured

Unsecured

58,000

-

59,650

-

59,650

-

Amount repayable after one year

(RMB'000)

31 March 2019

31 March 2018

1 April 2017

Secured

Unsecured

Secured

Unsecured

Secured

Unsecured

-

-

-

-

-

-

Details of any collateral

As at 31 March 2019, the Group has aggregate secured short-term loans from financial institutions of RMB 58.0 million.

Secured short-term loans of RMB 58.0 million are secured using our subsidiary, Shandong Yinguang Technology Co., Ltd ("Yinguang Technology)'s land and buildings with net book value of approximately RMB 65.8 million. The secured short-term loans bear interest rate 4.785% to 5.09% per annum.

4

1(c)

A statement of cash flows (for the group), together with a comparative statement for the

corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year.

Group

Unaudited

Audited

FY2019

FY2018

RMB'000

RMB'000

Cash flows from operating activities

Loss before tax from continuing operations

(147,240)

(19,990)

Adjustments for :

Allowance for impairment on trade and other receivables - loss

4,617

1,692

Allowance for impairment on trade receivables - reversal

(1,378)

(330)

Amortisation expenses

2,728

2,719

Depreciation expense

18,801

18,090

Gain on disposal of land use rights

(3,470)

-

Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment

(77)

(1,218)

Property, plant and equipment written-off

195

55

Provision for safety expenses

2,471

2,656

Impairment on property, plant and equipment

119,021

-

Inventories written down / written-off

392

58

Net effect of exchange rate changes in translation of financial

statements of parent

33

(15)

Interest expenses

5,015

3,355

Interest income

(293)

(283)

Operating cash flows before changes in working capital

815

6,789

Inventories

8,764

3,227

Trade and other receivables

13,716

5,045

Other assets

(3,859)

3,693

Trade and other payables

(4,192)

10,166

Other liabilities

(2,656)

(648)

Net cash flows from operations

12,588

28,272

Income taxes paid

(500)

(550)

Net cash flows from operating activities, continuing operations

12,088

27,722

Cash flows from investing activities

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

151

1,666

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(12,893)

(20,548)

Interest received

293

283

Net cash flows used in investing activities, continuing

operations

(12,449)

(18,599)

Cash flows from financing activities

Proceeds from bank borrowings

58,000

59,650

Repayment of borrowings

(59,650)

(59,650)

Interest paid

(3,800)

(3,355)

Net cash flows used in financing activities, continuing

operations

(5,450)

(3,355)

Net (decrease) / increase in cash and cash equivalents

(5,811)

5,768

Cash and cash equivalents, statement of cash flows, beginning

balance

89,018

83,250

Cash and cash equivalents, statement of cash flows, ending

balance

83,207

89,018

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fabchem China Limited published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 09:48:02 UTC
