Fabchem China : Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Full Yearly Results

Gain on disposal of property, plant and

Gain on disposal of land use rights

1(a)(i) An income statement and statement of comprehensive income, or a statement of comprehensive income, for the group, together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year.

PART I - INFORMATION REQUIRED FOR ANNOUNCEMENTS OF QUARTERLY (Q1,Q2 &Q3), HALF-YEAR AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

Financial Statements for the Financial Year ended 31 March 2019 ("FY2019")

Over/(Under) adjustments of tax in respect of

Allowance for impairment on other receivables

1(a)(ii) Loss before tax was stated after crediting / (charging) :-

1(a)(i) An income statement and statement of comprehensive income, or a statement of comprehensive income, for the group, together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year. (Cont'd)

A statement of financial position (for the issuer and group), together with a comparative statement as

1(b)(i) A statement of financial position (for the issuer and group), together with a comparative statement as at the end of the immediately preceding financial year. Group Company Unaudited Audited Audited Unaudited Audited Audited 31 March 31 March 1 April 31 March 31 March 1 April 2019 2018 2017 2019 2018 2017 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Note 1 Trade receivables 29,276 53,174 53,284 - - - Amount receivable from - - - 4,738 78 30 subsidiary Other receivables 1,742 1,554 7,851 - - - Trade and other receivables 31,018 54,728 61,135 4,738 78 30 Note 2 Trade payables and accruals 53,963 58,120 45,999 1,938 2,262 3,320 Other payables 2,490 19,535 21,490 1,028 384 424 Trade and other payables, 56,453 77,655 67,489 2,966 2,646 3,744 current Oher payables, non-current 19,508 18,293 - - - - Trade and other payables, total 75,961 95,948 67,489 2,966 2,646 3,744

1(b)(ii) Aggregate amount of group's borrowings and debt securities

Amount repayable in one year or less, or on demand

(RMB'000)

31 March 2019 31 March 2018 1 April 2017 Secured Unsecured Secured Unsecured Secured Unsecured 58,000 - 59,650 - 59,650 - Amount repayable after one year (RMB'000) 31 March 2019 31 March 2018 1 April 2017 Secured Unsecured Secured Unsecured Secured Unsecured - - - - - -

Details of any collateral

As at 31 March 2019, the Group has aggregate secured short-term loans from financial institutions of RMB 58.0 million.

Secured short-term loans of RMB 58.0 million are secured using our subsidiary, Shandong Yinguang Technology Co., Ltd ("Yinguang Technology)'s land and buildings with net book value of approximately RMB 65.8 million. The secured short-term loans bear interest rate 4.785% to 5.09% per annum.

4