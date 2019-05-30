Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fabchem China : Quarterly Update Pursuant To Rule 1313(2) Of The Listing Manual Of The Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST")

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 05:49am EDT

QUARTERLY UPDATE PURSUANT TO RULE 1313(2) OF THE LISTING MANUAL OF

THE SINGAPORE EXCHANGE SECURITIES TRADING LIMITED ("SGX-ST")

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Fabchem China Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to its announcements dated 5 June 2017 and 4 December 2018 in relation to the notification of inclusion on the Watch-list pursuant to the Minimum Trading Price ("MTP") Entry Criteria pursuant to Listing Rule 1311(2) with effect from 5 June 2017 and notification of 3 consecutive years pre-tax losses ("Financial Entry Criteria") pursuant to Listing Rule 1311(1) with effect from 5 December 2018, respectively.

Pursuant to Rule 1313(2) of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST, the Company must, for the period in which it remains on the Watch-list, provide the market with a quarterly update on its efforts and the progress made in meeting the exit criterion of the Watch-list.

Please refer to the Company's announcement on 30 May 2019 on the unaudited financial statements of the Group for the full year ended 31 March 2019 for an update on the Group's financial position and the Company's announcement on 31 January 2019 on update on the proposed acquisition of Shandong Laizhou Ping'an Commercial Explosives Co., Ltd. ("Laizhou Ping'an").

There is no material development that may have a significant impact on the movement of the Company's share price that would affect its position on the Watch-list. Other than the Company's announcements on 18 June 2018 and 31 January 2019 on the proposed acquisition of Laizhou Ping'an, the Company will continue to explore to seek growth through other strategic acquisitions, joint ventures and alliances in addition to organic growth.

The Company will continue to make efforts and consider various options to meet the requirements of the MTP Exit Criteria under Rule 1314(2) of the SGX-ST's Listing Manual and will update shareholders in due course.

By Order of the Board

Bao Hongwei

Managing Director

30 May 2019

Disclaimer

Fabchem China Limited published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 09:48:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:17aLife on earth, inc. - 10-k/a - management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations
AQ
06:17aINVESTEC ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED : - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
PR
06:16aWAGEWORKS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
06:16aCEMEX DE CV : Completes Deployment of Go with Customers Worldwide
BU
06:16aCorVel Announces Revenues and Earnings
GL
06:15aIMPERSONATION ATTACKS ON THE RISE IN THE UAE : Mimecast
AQ
06:14aHSBC : Documents available via NSM - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange
PU
06:14aHSBC : Documents available via NSM
PU
06:14aSAFECHARGE INTERNATIONAL : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) SafeCharge
PU
06:14aBENDIGO AND ADELAIDE BANK : Announces Jacqueline Hey as Next Chair
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : EXPLAINER: China's rare earth supplies could be vital bargaining chip in U.S. trade war
2CHRISTIAN DIOR SE : CHRISTIAN DIOR : Woman at centre of money-laundering case 'spent 30,000 on chocolate in on..
3PENNON GROUP : PENNON : South West Water owner Pennon's full-year profit jumps on waste recycling push
4CHEVRON CORPORATION : CHEVRON : Exxon shareholders reject resolutions on climate and splitting CEO, chairman r..
5FTSE 100 : Oil majors drive gains on FTSE 100, FirstGroup climbs on mid-caps

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About