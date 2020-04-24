Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Faber Distilling Expands Sanitizer Production

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/24/2020 | 10:01am EDT

QUAKERTOWN, Pa., April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pennsylvania-based Faber Distilling Co. (Faber) is increasing its production of hand sanitizer (Faber Hand Sanitizer) to meet growing demand from first responders, individuals, and businesses making plans to re-open. Despite supply chain disruptions, Faber has overcome obstacles to ensure their hand sanitizer, formulated in compliance with the guidelines of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), is available in stores and online – with zero 'out of stock' issues.

The Faber team has been supplying hospitals, truck drivers, and first responders since it first made the switch from producing its high-quality vodkas, gin, and rum. The company has also made its 80 percent alcohol antiseptic hand sanitizer available directly to consumers too.

"It is no secret that essential businesses and services need hand sanitizer to maintain operations. However, as more businesses make plans to re-open, many are experiencing difficulties and frustrations sourcing much-needed hand sanitizer," said Faber spokesperson Ashleigh Baldwin. "We are producing abundant supplies of high-quality sanitizer to relieve the anxieties of businesses preparing to safely conduct business again."

In addition to supporting first responders with hand sanitizer, 2 percent of sanitizer sales is donated to support the First Responder Children's Foundation.

Faber's has increased production allowing its product to be shipped directly to businesses and consumers in a variety of pack sizes – even by the pallet load.

"If a company needs a few bottles, several cases, or even truck loads, we have the capacity and inventory to supply," Baldwin continued. "We are proud to be supporting the health of our users, but also the health of the economy, by supplying the hand sanitizer needed to protect customers and employees. We look forward to helping business and community leaders remove this supply obstacle to safely and responsibly reopen businesses locally, and throughout the United States."

To obtain Faber Hand Sanitizer for your home or business while simultaneously supporting first responders, please visit https://www.fabersanitizer.com/.

To schedule an interview with Faber's Ashleigh Baldwin, please contact Dan Rene of kglobal at 202-329-8357 or daniel.rene@kglobal.com.

CONTACT
Dan Rene of kglobal
202-329-8357 or daniel.rene@kglobal.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/faber-distilling-expands-sanitizer-production-301046681.html

SOURCE Faber Distilling Co.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:31aSONY : develops MaaS common database platform using blockchain
AQ
10:31aPre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-Global Structural Heart Disease Treatment Devices Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Abbott Laboratories and Becton | Technavio
BU
10:31aInnate Pharma Files Its 2019 Universal Registration Document (Document d'enregistrement universel) and Its 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F
GL
10:31aAVETTA : Joins National Safety Council SAFER Task Force to Ensure Employee Safety Through the Pandemic
BU
10:30aPlaybox (US), Inc. Announces It Has Approved Name Change to Hydro Power Technologies, Inc to Reflect New Direction
NE
10:30aNotice by Aspo to redeem its outstanding capital securities issued in 2016
GL
10:29aINVESTAR HOLDING CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:28aAMERICAN WATER WORKS : Pennsylvania American Water Announces Sewer Main Replacement Project in Hill Section of Scranton
PU
10:28aCREDITO VALTELLINESE S P A : Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders meeting - Approved all items on the agenda
PU
10:28aFOCUSRITE : Notice of Results
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group