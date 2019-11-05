Fabiola Segovia Named Recipient of 2019 Dallas Hispanic Bar Association Estrella Award

DALLAS, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas Hispanic Bar Association, DHBA, named Fabiola Segovia, an associate attorney at Hamilton Wingo, LLP, as the recipient of the 2019 Estrella Award during their 50th anniversary Noche de Luz Gala held on Oct. 19 at the Joule Hotel, which featured keynote speaker and former President of Mexico Vicente Fox.

The Estrella Award is presented to an up and coming attorney in the DHBA membership who has distinguished themselves and has given back to the Hispanic and legal communities.

Segovia was recognized for the work she does with the non-profit, March to the Polls. Segovia volunteers as a guest speaker where she encourages high school seniors to register to vote and become engaged in their community. In two years, this organization has registered more than 4,000 high school seniors to vote.

"I am thankful to the DHBA," said Segovia. "I am honored to receive this award and proud to continue the association's mission of being a positive and constant force in helping the issues that affect the Hispanic communities."

Segovia is the youngest of two siblings born to immigrant parents from Mexico. She is a member of the 2014 inaugural class of UNT Dallas College of Law and was a founding board member of the Law Review's multimedia journal Accessible Law where she produced articles for the Spanish speaking community. In addition, Segovia is a guest lecturer at UNT Dallas College of Law where she presents real-life exercises to the 1L students by walking them through the work they will do as young associates.

"We are extremely proud of Fabiola for her zealous representation of our clients and her continued work in the Hispanic communities," said Chris Hamilton, owner and partner of Hamilton Wingo, LLP. "We are lucky to have her as a member of our team."

Segovia is a member of DHBA, Texas Trial Lawyers Association, and Dallas Trial Lawyers Association, and she is the first attorney from UNT Dallas College of Law to be inducted into the Mac Taylor Inn of Court.

About Hamilton Wingo, LLP

The trial lawyers at Hamilton Wingo, LLP, specialize in representing individuals in high-stakes, complex litigation, on a contingent fee basis. They have obtained more than $100 million in verdicts and settlements for their clients. For additional information, contact Jason Hartline at 214.234.7305 or email jhartline@hamiltonwingo.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fabiola-segovia-named-recipient-of-2019-dallas-hispanic-bar-association-estrella-award-300951292.html

SOURCE Hamilton Wingo, LLP