Fabric Genomics : Announces AI-based ACMG Classification Solution for Genetic Testing with Hereditary Panels

Fabric Genomics will launch a new solution this week for variant
interpretation and clinical reporting, allowing clinical laboratories to
dramatically accelerate turnaround times. This new software solution,
called Fabric Hereditary Panels with ACE (AI Classification Engine),
will debut at the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics
(ACMG) annual
meeting in Seattle, Washington. It incorporates an extensively
validated, automated ACMG classification engine, enabling laboratories
to speed up accurate variant classification and clinical reporting.
ACE is an artificial intelligence inference engine that leverages deep
gene and variant annotation, resulting in highly accurate ACMG variant
classification. The software is embedded within Fabric Enterprise™, the
premier software platform for genomic analysis and reporting that
delivers a complete sequence-to-clinical report workflow. ACE enhances
the Fabric Enterprise platform, making ACMG classification even faster
and easier. It reduces VUS backlogs and grows the lab’s classified
variant database more rapidly, cost-effectively and at scale.
Fabric Hereditary Panels with ACE is now available for many common
genetic tests: inherited cancer risk including BRCA1 and BRCA2, newborn
screening, CDC-Tier 1 and ACMG Incidental Findings testing.
“The biggest challenge to scaling genetic testing is the time spent
interpreting and classifying variants,” said Martin G. Reese, PhD,
Fabric Genomics’ President and CEO. “Fabric Genomics continues to lead
the way in AI-driven insights to scale genome interpretation. Building
on our core competency in AI, we have now delivered ACE for rapid and
scalable variant classification for genetic panels. With ACE, scientists
can focus their time on the hardest-to-classify variants, and labs can
sign out many more cases per day.”
ACE has been validated with more than 50,000 variants, drawn from both
industry-standard clinical databases such as ClinVar and VariSNP and
public datasets including Color
Data and the Japanese
Hereditary Cancer dataset. The engine shows high concordance with
expert interpretation: full classifications from ACE are generated and
match those of ClinVar 2-star or 3-star variants for up to 95% of
variants. All classifications are the result of answering the 28 ACMG
criteria and the engine is fully compliant with ACMG-AMP guidelines for
variant interpretation.
About Fabric Genomics
Fabric Genomics is making genomics-driven precision medicine a reality.
The company provides clinical-decision support software that enables
clinical labs, hospital systems and country-sequencing programs to gain
actionable genomic insights, resulting in faster and more accurate
diagnoses and reduced turnaround time. Fabric’s end-to-end genomic
analysis platform incorporates proven AI algorithms, and has
applications in both hereditary disease and oncology. Headquartered in
Oakland, California, Fabric Genomics was founded by industry veterans
and innovators with a deep understanding of bioinformatics, large-scale
