Face and Body by Runchana : Presents an Evening of Beauty, Celebrating Women and Benefiting the Susan G. Komen Greater NYC

In celebration of strong women and breast cancer awareness, Face
and Body (FAB) by Runchana proudly invites women and men in the New
York City-area to an evening of beauty, exclusive skincare services, and
health education. The event will take place on June
11, 2019 from 6-9 pm at The Elizabeth Collective, the famous
mansion where Elizabeth Taylor once resided.
“Helping people achieve the most beautiful, confident versions of
themselves through every stage of life while creating strong support
systems is my true passion,” says Runchana Ball, expert skin care
therapist and Founder of Face and Beauty (FAB) by Runchana. “I am
thrilled to bring together some of the most strong and influential women
to support breast cancer awareness- for all those who have battled or
are currently battling this disease.”
The event will feature guest keynote speakers, including:
-
Moderator, Wendi Nix, Lead Anchor, NFL Live, ESPN
-
Moderator, Runchana Ball, Beauty Expert and Owner of FAB by
Runchana
-
Linda Tantawi, CEO Susan G. Komen Greater NYC Affiliate
-
Sameera Sullivan, CEO Lasting Connections
-
Tracy Fox, NYU Certified Life Coach and Best-Selling Author
“I’m honored to be a part of an event that reminds us of the beauty and
strength that is within every person,” says Wendi Nix, Lead Anchor, NFL
Live, ESPN. “As we unfortunately live in a time where many people know
at least one person who has been affected by cancer, the channeling of
this inner strength is especially important.”
Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in a silent
auction, with offerings ranging from skincare, to fitness and weight
loss, to love and relationship advice with a portion of the proceeds
going to the Susan
G. Komen Greater New York City Affiliate.
Susan G. Komen Greater NYC is on a mission: no one should die from
breast cancer. They fund science to find a cure and empower
community-based programs to provide critical breast cancer services to
the medically underserved women in our community.
For more information on the event and to purchase a ticket, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/an-evening-of-beauty-with-fab-by-runchana-tickets-61842942907.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190529005635/en/