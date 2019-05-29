Log in
Face and Body by Runchana : Presents an Evening of Beauty, Celebrating Women and Benefiting the Susan G. Komen Greater NYC

05/29/2019 | 10:17am EDT

In celebration of strong women and breast cancer awareness, Face and Body (FAB) by Runchana proudly invites women and men in the New York City-area to an evening of beauty, exclusive skincare services, and health education. The event will take place on June 11, 2019 from 6-9 pm at The Elizabeth Collective, the famous mansion where Elizabeth Taylor once resided.

“Helping people achieve the most beautiful, confident versions of themselves through every stage of life while creating strong support systems is my true passion,” says Runchana Ball, expert skin care therapist and Founder of Face and Beauty (FAB) by Runchana. “I am thrilled to bring together some of the most strong and influential women to support breast cancer awareness- for all those who have battled or are currently battling this disease.”

The event will feature guest keynote speakers, including:

  • Moderator, Wendi Nix, Lead Anchor, NFL Live, ESPN
  • Moderator, Runchana Ball, Beauty Expert and Owner of FAB by Runchana
  • Linda Tantawi, CEO Susan G. Komen Greater NYC Affiliate
  • Sameera Sullivan, CEO Lasting Connections
  • Tracy Fox, NYU Certified Life Coach and Best-Selling Author

“I’m honored to be a part of an event that reminds us of the beauty and strength that is within every person,” says Wendi Nix, Lead Anchor, NFL Live, ESPN. “As we unfortunately live in a time where many people know at least one person who has been affected by cancer, the channeling of this inner strength is especially important.”

Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in a silent auction, with offerings ranging from skincare, to fitness and weight loss, to love and relationship advice with a portion of the proceeds going to the Susan G. Komen Greater New York City Affiliate.

Susan G. Komen Greater NYC is on a mission: no one should die from breast cancer. They fund science to find a cure and empower community-based programs to provide critical breast cancer services to the medically underserved women in our community.

For more information on the event and to purchase a ticket, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/an-evening-of-beauty-with-fab-by-runchana-tickets-61842942907.


© Business Wire 2019
