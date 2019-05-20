FaceCake to Showcase Entire Platform at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference Asia Pacific 2019

WeChat, FaceCake’s latest AR App to Exclusively Premiere on May 22

FaceCake Marketing Technologies, Inc., creator of the Swivel® Virtual Dressing Room and Scout search mobile apps, will showcase its digital shopping platform and preview its new WeChat Scout Search Augmented Reality (AR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) shopping app at the Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference in Hong Kong from May 22-23, 2019.

“It was a natural fit for our team to premiere our latest technology and innovation on this global stage to showcase how we continue to push this industry’s usage of technology,” said Linda Smith, CEO of FaceCake. “With the addition of WeChat to our platform, FaceCake will continue to shape how brands take their consumers through the buying process.”

FaceCake’s AR and AI shopping platform for all categories (apparel, beauty, jewelry, accessories, home décor) allows users to interact with and virtually Try-On products as if they are looking in a mirror, while receiving personalized recommendations. Backed by a robust patent library, the platform is cross-device compatible via multiple delivery methods and touch points (online to offline/O2O) including mobile, online, in-store, in-ad, and social media.

An innovator in the space, having been first to market with its Swivel® Virtual Dressing Room, CAKE for online AR shopping, and Visual Search Scout mobile apps, FaceCake will deliver to TechNet attendees a sneak peek of its exclusive interactive platform that will soon be available to WeChat users. FaceCake will be presenting alongside fellow exhibitors, among them, Impossible Foods, Orbec and Dorabot.

This marks the fifth year that Goldman Sachs will host the invitation-only conference featuring leading private and public companies in the Asia-Pacific technology sector.

About FaceCake

FaceCake Marketing Technologies, Inc., creator of Swivel®, CAKE AR™, ShadeScout®, GlamScout™, and Dangle, is the leader in Augmented Reality via its proprietary retail personalized targeted marketing platform. Combining patented technologies with intuitive user interfaces, FaceCake's innovations in Try-On allow consumers to virtually try products on their own images live, while instantly providing relevant product recommendations for superior personalization. With billions of product Try-Ons, FaceCake is the world’s expert at eliminating traditional shopping barriers. FaceCake works with Fortune 500 partners from a variety of industries, including Microsoft, Disney, Shiseido and Visa. The privately held company is based in Calabasas, CA.

