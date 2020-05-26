Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FacePhi Biometria : expands its support service to the Latin American market with a new team from Uruguay

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/26/2020 | 03:38am EDT

The company FacePhi, leader in biometric recognition within the fintech sector, has taken another step in its strategy to consolidate and strengthen its activity in the Latin American market, improving the service it offers to its customers. To this end, the Spanish technology company has extended the support service it offers to Latin American countries with the creation of a new work unit made up of various specialists that will operate from Uruguay.

The creation of this specialized group will enable the strengthening of the technical support and advisory service provided to customers. The implementation of this structure will favour the development of new projects based on the incorporation of biometrics and digital onboarding from FacePhi within the LATAM area.

Furthermore, the implementation of this specialized unit will serve to extend the customer service in accordance with the time zones of all the countries belonging to this area. This initiative will speed up the entry of FacePhi biometric recognition technology into the Latin American market through Uruguay.

FacePhi seeks with this action to strengthen and increase the support service that currently exists for the Latin American market, bringing the company's biometric solutions even closer to its customers, hand in hand with a team of professionals highly qualified in the field of biometric technologies development and support, as well as business development activities.

Disclaimer

FacePhi Biometria SA published this content on 26 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2020 07:37:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:20aSAGA TANKERS ASA : Minutes from the Annual General Meeting 2020
AQ
04:20aSCOUT24 AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
04:18aCADOGAN PETROLEUM : Issue of Equity
PU
04:18aDecline in Expectations Reveals Persistent Uncertainty
PU
04:18aMYANMAR STRATEGIC : Proposed Share Issuance Programme
PU
04:18aMYANMAR STRATEGIC : Proposed acquisition of WSE Vietnam
PU
04:18aIDGC OF CENTRE JSC : Rosseti Centre - the managing organization of Rosseti Centre and Volga Region to provide the city of Dobrograd in the Vladimir region with a “smart” electric grid infrastructure
PU
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:15aResult of Riksbank certificate sale
GL
04:14aUniper, Mitsui OSK sign contract for German LNG terminal ship
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION : 'This could be the one that gets me,' says oilfield service veteran
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Baader Bank gives a Buy rating
3PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED : Chinese provincial official urges shut down of CNPC's Dalian refinery
4ORSTED A/S : ORSTED A/S : Leading Danish companies join forces on an ambitious sustainable fuel project
5ARGENX SE : argenx Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase 3 ADAPT Trial of Efgartigimod in Patients wit..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group