FacePhi Biometria : expands its support service to the Latin American market with a new team from Uruguay

The company FacePhi, leader in biometric recognition within the fintech sector, has taken another step in its strategy to consolidate and strengthen its activity in the Latin American market, improving the service it offers to its customers. To this end, the Spanish technology company has extended the support service it offers to Latin American countries with the creation of a new work unit made up of various specialists that will operate from Uruguay.

The creation of this specialized group will enable the strengthening of the technical support and advisory service provided to customers. The implementation of this structure will favour the development of new projects based on the incorporation of biometrics and digital onboarding from FacePhi within the LATAM area.

Furthermore, the implementation of this specialized unit will serve to extend the customer service in accordance with the time zones of all the countries belonging to this area. This initiative will speed up the entry of FacePhi biometric recognition technology into the Latin American market through Uruguay.

FacePhi seeks with this action to strengthen and increase the support service that currently exists for the Latin American market, bringing the company's biometric solutions even closer to its customers, hand in hand with a team of professionals highly qualified in the field of biometric technologies development and support, as well as business development activities.