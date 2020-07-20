FacePhi Biometria : makes progress in Argentina with a new agreement with Naranja X fintech that is part of Grupo Galicia

The Argentine market is once again key in FacePhi's expansion strategy. So is the case that the Spanish firm has just signed a new contract with Naranja X fintech, an entity that is part of Grupo Galicia of Argentina, considered as one of the most important financial groups in this country. Hence, the company specialized in biometric recognition adds a new client in the fintech field, in which it is widely consolidated, while increasing its presence in other sectors such as healthcare, thanks to projects such as the recent introduction of facial recognition solutions in hospitals together with NSSMAR in South Korea.

Within the agreement undersigned between both entities, the SelphID product will be offered to Naranja X users. This digital onboarding system has been created to enhance security in online access systems and promote the user experience. In this way, Naranja X customers will be able to access the services offered by this application, which acts as a virtual wallet that enables sending or receiving money among various accounts, without the need for a card.

Also, it offers the possibility of payment or collection with QR codes or load money from the Naranja card, a bank account or through easy payment. Naranja X is a technology company, established in 2019, that has products created in order to operate in the digital environment through an app. This application seeks to give response to the needs of people and companies through digital products and services.

The SelphID digital onboarding tool will be used on the mobile platform and on iOS and Android systems to open accounts for new clients of Naranja X. To do this, they simply have to take an image of the user's identity document on both sides and then take a selfie that is compared to the photograph in the document in order to verify and authenticate the person's identity.

FacePhi's internationalization plan has allowed the biometric technology of this company, a leader in facial recognition within the financial sector, to be present in more than 25 countries today. The recent operation with Naranja X comes to consolidate the short-term expansion direction established by FacePhi in the Latam area, a market in which an important part of the international activity of the Spanish company is focused.

Regarding this last step taken in the trading portfolio, 'we have come from a magnificent year in terms of outcomes and the number of agreements that we hope to be replicated in 2020 and not to be undermined because of the economic constraints that we are undergoing worldwide', recalled Javier Mira, CEO of FacePhi. So far, 'we continue to grow thanks to new agreements, such as the latter agreement with Naranja X, which strengthens our presence in the Latam market, one of our main expansion cornerstones of our business' as Mira pointed out.