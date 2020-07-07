Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Facebook, Google suspend processing Hong Kong government data requests

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/07/2020 | 01:33am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A combination photo from files of Facebook Google and Twitter logos

By Katie Paul

Facebook Inc, Google Inc and Twitter Inc suspended processing government requests for user data in Hong Kong, they said on Monday, following China's establishment of a sweeping new national security law for the semi-autonomous city.

Facebook, which also owns WhatsApp and Instagram, said in a statement it was pausing reviews for all of its services "pending further assessment of the National Security Law."

Google, a unit of Alphabet Inc , and Twitter said they suspended their reviews of data requests from Hong Kong authorities immediately after the law went into effect last week. Twitter cited "grave concerns" about the law's implications.

Google said it would continue reviewing Hong Kong government requests for removals of user-generated content from its services. Twitter declined to comment, while Facebook did not respond to a request for comment.

Social networks often apply localized restrictions to posts that violate local laws but not their own rules for acceptable speech. Facebook restricted 394 such pieces of content in Hong Kong in the second half of 2019, up from eight in the first half of the year, according to its transparency report.

Tech companies have long operated freely in Hong Kong, a regional financial hub where internet access has been unaffected by the firewall imposed in mainland China, which blocks Google, Twitter and Facebook.

In addition to the announcements by the U.S tech giants, TikTok, the short-form video app owned by China-based ByteDance, said it would pull out of the Hong Kong market within days.

TikTok was designed so it could not be accessed by mainland China, part of a strategy to appeal to a more global audience. Hong Kong is a small, loss-making market for the company, one source familiar with the matter said.

Asked about the moves by the U.S. tech firms and prospects for media freedom, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam told a news conference on Tuesday: "Ultimately, time and facts will tell that this law will not undermine human rights and freedoms."

APPLE AND SIGNAL

Apple said Monday it does not receive requests for user content directly from the Hong Kong government. Instead, it requires authorities there to submit requests under a mutual U.S.-Hong Kong legal assistance treaty. The U.S. Department of Justice receives the requests and reviews them for "legal conformance," Apple said.

"We're assessing the new law, which went into effect less than a week ago, and we have not received any content requests since the law went into effect," Apple said in a statement.

Apple said on its website that it makes an exception to working through legal assistance treaties for "emergency requests," which it defines in part as "circumstance(s) involving imminent and serious threat(s) to .. the security of a State."

Data from Apple's website showed it did not receive any emergency requests from Hong Kong between 2015, when it began keeping detailed records and June 2019, the most recent point in time for which it has disclosed requests.

China's parliament passed the new national security legislation last week, setting the stage for the most radical changes to the former British colony's way of life since it returned to Chinese rule 23 years ago.

Some Hong Kong residents have said they were reviewing their previous posts on social media related to pro-democracy protests and the security law, and deleting ones they thought would be viewed as sensitive.

Messaging app Signal, which promises end-to-end encryption, has seen a surge in sign ups by Hong Kong residents in recent days.

"We'd announce that we're stopping too, but we never started turning over user data to HK police. Also, we don't have user data to turn over," it tweeted on Monday.

(Reporting by Katie Paul and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco and Echo Wang in New York; Additional reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru, Sheila Dang in New York, Brenda Goh in Shanghai and Joyce Zhou in Hong Kong; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri, Richard Chang and Edwina Gibbs)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 2.02% 1499.65 Delayed Quote.11.97%
APPLE INC. 2.68% 373.85 Delayed Quote.27.31%
FACEBOOK 2.94% 240.28 Delayed Quote.17.07%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE 0.87% 115.36 Delayed Quote.-2.31%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:44aEDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : CEO, Executive Board Member Suspended Amid Probe
DJ
01:33aFacebook, Google suspend processing Hong Kong government data requests
RE
01:31aCOVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis- Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Cylinder Market 2019-2023 | Increasing Use of LPG to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
01:31aPROPELLER HEALTH : Sensor to Be Co-Packaged With Recently Approved Enerzair® Breezhaler® Asthma Medication in Europe
BU
01:30aMOLECULAR PARTNERS AG : Molecular Partners Successfully Completes the Launch of a Private Placement of 5,528,089 Shares by way of an Accelerated Bookbuilding
EQ
01:30aCGG : Sercel Acquires Stake in AMBPR Startup Specializing in Autonomous Robots
GL
01:30aMANZ : receives further order from leading battery manufacturer
EQ
01:26aBERGENBIO : to Present at Digital Novel Coronavirus Investment Forum
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : EXCLUSIVE: TikTok says it will exit Hong Kong market within days
2THYSSENKRUPP AG : THYSSENKRUPP : Air Products and thyssenkrupp Sign Exclusive Strategic Cooperation Agreement ..
3AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & C : AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES : sells MEZ handicraft products business ..
4WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
5Facebook, Google suspend processing Hong Kong government data requests
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group