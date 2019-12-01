Facebook Portal Cyber Monday Deals of 2019: Facebook Portal Plus, Mini & TV Deals Reviewed by Consumer Articles

Save on Facebook Portal deals for Cyber Monday 2019 with our review of the best Facebook Portal video calling device savings for shoppers

Here’s a list of the best Facebook Portal Cyber Monday 2019 deals, including instant savings on Facebook Portal TV, Portal Plus and Portal Mini video chat devices.

Best Facebook Portal deals:

Video-calling users will appreciate the innovative features of Facebook Portal, a video communication device that’s designed to appear as a digital photo frame while being a smart video chat platform. Facebook Portal TV can also provide any smart TV with video calling features and Amazon Alexa voice controls.

Can good deals still be found on Cyber Monday? Cyber Monday marks the final day of the majority of Black Friday offers. It takes its name from the heightened focus on electronics and online-exclusive deals during that day.

Adobe Analytics data showed that Cyber Monday 2018 broke online spending records with a projected $7.9 billion in total sales.

