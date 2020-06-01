Facebook, Snapchat join chorus of companies condemning George Floyd death, racism

Facebook and Snapchat joined other big companies publicly condemning racial inequality in the U.S. as violent protests flared up across major cities over the death of unarmed black man George Floyd.

The two tech companies stood with Intel, Netflix, Google, IBM and Nike in taking a public stance against Floyd's death.

Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who received backlash in recent days including from his own employees over his decision to not take action on an inflammatory post by President Trump about the Minneapolis protests, said in a post late Sunday (quote):

"We stand with the Black community - and all those working towards justice in honor of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and far too many others whose names will not be forgotten."

He added that Facebook will commit $10 million dollars to organizations working on racial justice.

Twitter, which DID take action by putting a warning over a Trump tweet, has added the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter to its account bio on the site while the homepages of U.S. Google and YouTube bore a notice saying they stood in support of racial equality.

Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel, in an internal company memo criticizing racism, appealed for comprehensive tax reforms in the country, with corporations paying a higher tax rate, saying quote:

"We cannot end systemic racism without simultaneously creating opportunity for all people, regardless of their background."

And on Friday, Nike flipped its iconic slogan to raise awareness about racism... releasing a video that said - "For Once, Don't Do It. Don't pretend there's not a problem in America. Don't turn your back on racism."