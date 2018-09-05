Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Facebook, Twitter face U.S. Congress over politics and the internet

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 01:12am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Jack Dorsey, CEO and co-founder of Twitter and founder and CEO of Square, speaks at the Consensus 2018 blockchain technology conference in New York City

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Top Twitter Inc and Facebook Inc executives will defend their companies before U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday, with Facebook insisting it takes election interference seriously and Twitter denying its operations are influenced by politics.

But no executive from Alphabet Inc's Google is expected to testify, after the company declined the Senate Intelligence Committee's request to send one of its most senior executives, frustrating lawmakers.

Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg, appearing alongside Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey, will say that her company's efforts to combat foreign influence efforts have improved since the 2016 U.S. election, according to written testimony released on Tuesday.

"The actions we've taken in response ... show our determination to do everything we can to stop this kind of interference from happening," Sandberg said.

The company is getting better at finding and removing "inauthentic" content and now has more than 20,000 people working on safety and security, she said.

Technology executives have repeatedly testified in Congress over the past year, on the defensive over political influence activity on their sites as well as concerns over user privacy.

The Senate Intelligence Committee has been looking into efforts to influence U.S. public opinion for more than a year, after U.S. intelligence agencies concluded that Kremlin-backed entities sought to boost Republican President Donald Trump's chances of winning the White House in 2016.

Moscow has denied involvement.

Google offered to send its chief legal officer, Kent Walker, to Wednesday's hearing, but he was rejected by the committee, which said it wanted to hear from corporate decision-makers.

'DON'T UNDERSTAND THE PROBLEM'

Senator Richard Burr, the committee's Republican chairman, said he expected the hearing would focus on solutions to the problem of foreign efforts to influence U.S. elections and sow political discord, with a jab at Google.

"You don't understand the problem if you don't see this as a large effort from whole of government and the private sector," Burr told reporters at the Senate.

Google said Walker would be in Washington on Wednesday and be available to meet with lawmakers. On Tuesday it released written "testimony" describing the company's efforts to combat influence operations.

Twitter's Dorsey also will testify at a House of Representatives hearing on Wednesday that the company "does not use political ideology to make any decisions," according to written testimony also made public on Tuesday.

Dorsey will appear before the House Energy and Commerce Committee, addressing Republican concerns about how the social media platform polices content.

"From a simple business perspective and to serve the public conversation, Twitter is incentivized to keep all voices on the platform," Dorsey said.

Conservative Republicans in Congress have criticized social media companies for what they say are politically motivated practices in removing some content, a charge the companies have repeatedly rejected.

Trump faulted Twitter on July 26, without citing any evidence, for limiting the visibility of prominent Republicans through a practice known as shadow banning.

Democratic Representative David Cicilline blasted Wednesday's hearing and his Republican colleagues, calling claims of political bias baseless.

"There is no evidence that the algorithms of social networks or search results are biased against conservatives. It is a made-up narrative pushed by the conservative propaganda machine to convince voters of a conspiracy that does not exist," Cicilline said.

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Patricia Zengerle; editing by Steve Orlofsky, Tom Brown and Richard Chang)

By Patricia Zengerle and David Shepardson

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:19aNFL releases statement on Kaepernick
RE
02:12aCATAALLIANCE CANADIAN ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY ALLIAN : Seeking Input for Pre Federal Election Recommendations to All Parties (Finance & CRA focus)
PU
02:07aJD.com CEO was arrested on allegation of rape - police report
RE
02:07aARKANSAS DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION : Media Advisory - Arkansas School Safety Commission School Visits and Commission Meeting
PU
02:00aFormFree’s Louann Bernstone Receives HW Insiders Award from HousingWire
SE
01:58aLATEST MARKET RESEARCH REPORT ON MONOETHYLENE GLYCOL MARKET 2023 : Analysis by Grades & Applications; Industry Top Players, Regions & Market : The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Monoethylene Glycol Market by grades (polyester grade, industrial grade, antifreeze grade and low conductivity grade), applications (polyester resin, polyester fibers, antifreeze & coolants, chemical intermediates, heat transfer fluids) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia
AQ
01:53aCrisis-hit Argentina hopes for improved IMF deal this month
RE
01:52aArgentina's Dujovne hopes for IMF vote on new funding this month
RE
01:49aUnited States top, Britain second in financial activity -think-tank
RE
01:47aSCOTT PETERS : Rep. Peters Reflects on Congressional Delegation Travel
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : Amazon touches $1 trillion, on pace to overtake Apple
2FACEBOOK : Facebook, Twitter face U.S. Congress over politics and the internet
3BOMBARDIER, INC. : Air Baltic CEO says on track for A220 deliveries, as delays ease
4KELLOGG : KELLOGG : CDC reports 30 more cases of illnesses linked to Kellogg's tainted cereal
5Crisis-hit Argentina hopes for improved IMF deal this month

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.