Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Facebook, Twitter remove accounts of Bolsonaro supporters following court order

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/25/2020 | 03:11am EDT
Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Brasilia

Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc took down the accounts of several high-profile supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro following a Supreme Court order, a move that underlines the tricky territory the social media titans are navigating in some of the world's largest jurisdictions.

Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered the removal of 16 Twitter accounts and 12 Facebook accounts on Friday, a decision tied to an ongoing probe into the alleged dissemination of disinformation by supporters of the right-wing Bolsonaro.

Among the purposes of the "fake news" investigation, as it is known in Brazil, is to discover if misinformation and threats against Supreme Court officials are being funded illicitly.

Among the owners of the suspended accounts is Roberto Jefferson, a former congressman and president of the conservative PTB party, as well as businessmen Luciano Hang, Edgar Corona and Oscar Fakhoury, and activist Sara Giromini, widely known as Sarah Winter.

Moraes had ordered the accounts blocked in a separate ruling in May, though the accounts were not removed at the time.

Friday's order, Moraes said, was meant to stop the accounts from "being used as a means of committing possible criminal conduct."

Facebook said in a statement that it "respects the judiciary and complies with valid legal orders." Twitter in a statement said, "Twitter acted strictly to comply with a legal order related to a Supreme Court investigation."

The blocked Twitter accounts themselves, on the pages where their accounts would be, said Friday evening they were suspended "in response to a legal order."

The reaction among Brazil's conservatives was swift.

The PTB party said in a statement that it was surprised by "yet another arbitrary measure" ordered by Moraes, which "impedes the exercise (of Jefferson's) right to liberty of expression and opinion on social media."

Winter, the activist, said she would complain to "international human rights organizations about the serious offense against free speech."

While Bolsonaro did not immediately address the removal of the accounts, he has previously spoken against the inquiry, calling it a grave threat to free speech.

By Ricardo Brito and Lisandra Paraguassu
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 1.00% 6.0996 Delayed Quote.34.12%
FACEBOOK -0.81% 230.71 Delayed Quote.12.40%
PTB GROUP LIMITED 1.63% 0.625 End-of-day quote.-21.88%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:22aANTOFAGASTA : Supervisors at Antofagasta's Centinela copper mine in Chile agree to extend negotiations - union
RE
03:11aFacebook, Twitter remove accounts of Bolsonaro supporters following court order
RE
03:01aINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Integrative Systems Launches IBMi Community to Collaborate Like Minded Technical Individuals
AQ
03:01aMarvel Stars, Supergirl, Micky Dolenz, LEGO Masters Among New Wizard World Virtual Experiences
AQ
03:01aSELF STORAGE : Argus Broker Affiliate Announces Sale of Arizona Self Storage Facility
AQ
02:48aOil-Field Services Giant To Cut Jobs, Spending -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aGoldman Settles Fund Dispute With Malaysia for $3.9 Billion -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Revenue Slips Amid Pandemic
DJ
02:48aAnnie Young-Scrivner -- WSJ
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED : Oil-Field Services Giant To Cut Jobs, Spending -- WSJ
2MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : says patent ruling not to affect COVID-19 vaccine development
3INDIVIOR : INDIVIOR : to pay $600 million to settle U.S. opioid treatment marketing claims
4CENTRICA PLC : Centrica to sell North American energy business for $3.63 billion
5APPLE INC. : U.S. retailers make masks mandatory even as leaders clash over new directives

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group