Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Facebook announces new steps to clamp down on misinformation ahead of 2020 election

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/21/2019 | 02:41pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Facebook logo is seen in front of displayed binary code in this illustration picture

(Reuters) - Facebook announced new steps to combat misinformation and voter suppression on Monday ahead of the November 2020 U.S. presidential election, on the same day it disclosed the removal of a network of Russian accounts targeting U.S. voters on Instagram.

Facebook said it would increase transparency through measures such as showing more information about the confirmed owner of a Facebook page so users can better understand who is behind a page's content.

The company said it would start labelling state-controlled media on its page and in the site's ad library. Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, the video-streaming service of Alphabet Google all recently came under scrutiny after showing ads from Chinese state-controlled media that criticized Hong Kong protesters.

Facebook also said it would start more prominently labelling content that independent fact-checkers have marked as false on the platform and on its photo-sharing site Instagram.

The social media giant has come under fire in recent weeks over its policy of exempting ads run by politicians from fact-checking, drawing ire from Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren.

Facebook said would be putting into effect its planned ban on paid ads that tell people in the United States not to vote. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told reporters on a call on Monday that the ban on voter misinformation would also apply to ads run by politicians.

Zuckerberg told reporters that Facebook would introduce a new U.S. presidential candidate spend tracker on political advertising as part of its efforts to make its ad library easier to use.

The company said it would be stepping up its protection of the Facebook and Instagram accounts of candidates, elected officials and their teams through a program called Facebook Protect. Participants in the program will be required to turn on two-factor authentication and their accounts will be monitored for signs of hacking.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Culliford; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

By Elizabeth Culliford
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 0.12% 1245.85 Delayed Quote.19.09%
FACEBOOK 1.87% 189.2639 Delayed Quote.41.77%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:11pLVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Trump's Vuitton visit stirs discord at the brand as designer hits out
RE
03:11pLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : James Arthur Announces 2020 North American ‘The YOU Tour' Dates
PU
03:11pLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Brett Eldrege's Critically Acclaimed Glow Live Christmas Tour To Return For 2019 Holiday Season
PU
03:11pNEW RELIC : 3 Strategies to Avoid Downtime When Migrating Data to the Cloud
PU
03:11pSTEEL DYNAMICS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:11pNEWLOX GOLD VENTURES : (Video Enhanced) Newlox Shares Video of the On-Site Analytical Laboratory
AQ
03:09pOpioid talks with Teva, distributors could resume Tuesday - attorney
RE
03:09pCONTURA ENERGY : Deal for Wyoming mines called best-case for idled miners
AQ
03:09pMiddlesex Water Company Begins $70 Million Upgrade at Its Largest Water Treatment Plant
GL
03:06pCALLAWAY GOLF : Stephen Curry And Callaway Golf Announce Multi-Year Partnership
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : hires KPMG for independent audit after FT allegations
2BOMBARDIER INC. : Long-haul, fuel efficient jets underpin demand at Las Vegas air show
3ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC : Drug companies reach $260 million opioid settlement with Ohio counties, averting land..
4CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC : CAPITAL UNTIES PROPERTIES : Capco says no approach from Nicholas Candy, ta..
5BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S : GSK to sell two vaccines in $1.1 billion deal to focus on newer treatments

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group