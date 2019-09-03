Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Facebook brings face recognition to all users, discontinues 'Tag Suggestions'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 09:23pm EDT
Stickers bearing the Facebook logo are pictured at Facebook Inc's F8 developers conference in San Jose

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc is opening up its face recognition technology to all users with an option to opt out, the social media company said on Tuesday, as it discontinued a related feature called "Tag Suggestions."

The old feature enabled users to choose whether Facebook could suggest that their friends tag them in photos, without giving them control over other uses of the technology.

The face recognition setting, available to some Facebook users since December 2017, has additional functions such as notifying account holders if their profile photo is used by someone else.

People who opt in to the new setting will still have tag suggestions automatically generated about them.

Facebook's face recognition technology has been at the center of a privacy related lawsuit since 2015.

The lawsuit by Illinois users accused the company of violating the state's Biometric Information Privacy Act, claiming it illegally collected and stored biometric data of millions of users without their consent.

Last month, a federal appeals court rejected Facebook's effort to undo the class action status of the lawsuit.

"We have always disclosed our use of face recognition technology and that people can turn it on or off at any time," Facebook said last month.

The company said it continues to engage with privacy experts, academics, regulators and its users on face recognition and its control options.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Richard Chang)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:50pChina service sector activity rises to three-month high - Caixin PMI
RE
09:49pGlobal regulator discrepancies over Boeing 737 MAX worry IATA
RE
09:41pGlobal regulator discrepancies over Boeing 737 MAX worry IATA
RE
09:34pAsia stocks dip after poor U.S. data stokes recession fears
RE
09:26pEXCLUSIVE : OxyContin maker prepares 'free-fall' bankruptcy as settlement talks stall
RE
09:25pGoogle target of new U.S. antitrust probe by state attorneys general
RE
09:24pTESLA AUTOPILOT ENGAGED IN 2018 CALIFORNIA CRASH; DRIVER'S HANDS OFF WHEEL : Ntsb
RE
09:23pFacebook brings face recognition to all users, discontinues 'Tag Suggestions'
RE
09:16pWalmart halts ammunition sales for assault-style rifles; Kroger calls for gun safety
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CARDINAL RESOURCES LTD : CARDINAL RESOURCES LTD (ASX:CDV) Makes Key Appointment Ahead of Project Development
2MALLINCKRODT PLC : MALLINCKRODT : Announces Completion of Previously Disclosed Settlement Agreement with U.S. ..
3OKLO RESOURCES LTD : OKLO RESOURCES : Trading Halt
4GENERAL: AFT: Amended Constitution Opens in a new Window
5RAKUTEN INC : RAKUTEN : Sports schedule for Thursday, Sept. 5

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group