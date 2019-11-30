Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Facebook corrects user's post under new Singapore fake news law

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/30/2019 | 12:40am EST
FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of laptop users are seen next to a screen projection of Facebook logo in this picture illustration

Facebook said on Saturday it had issued a correction notice on a user's post at the request of the Singapore government, but urged for a measured approach to the implementation of a new "fake news" law to protect freedom of speech.

"Facebook is legally required to tell you that the Singapore government says this post has false information," the notice, which could be seen by some users in Singapore, said.

The correction notice was embedded at the bottom of the original post without any alterations to the text, but it could not be seen by other users inside and outside the country.

The Singapore government said on Friday it had instructed Facebook to publish a correction notice on a Nov. 23 post.

"As required by Singapore law, Facebook applied a label to these posts, which were determined by the Singapore Government to contain false information," a spokesperson for Facebook said in an emailed statement.

"As it is early days of the law coming into effect, we hope the Singapore Government's assurances that it will not impact free expression will lead to a measured and transparent approach to implementation."

(Reporting by Fathin Ungku and John Geddie; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan and Richard Pullin)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK -0.18% 201.64 Delayed Quote.53.82%
FREEDOM HOLDING CORP -0.47% 14.69 Delayed Quote.77.85%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:41aFacebook corrects user's post under new Singapore fake news law
RE
12:40aFacebook corrects user's post under new Singapore fake news law
RE
11/29China's Manufacturing Resumes Growth, Ending Six Months of Decline
DJ
11/29China's factory activity unexpectedly returns to growth in November
RE
11/29China's factory activity unexpectedly returns to growth in November
RE
11/29CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's manufacturing PMI edges up in November
PU
11/29NIKKEI : Japan government mulls over $92 billion stimulus package to spur growth - Nikkei
RE
11/29OPEC November oil output slips before Aramco IPO, policy meeting
RE
11/29China's Manufacturing Resumes Growth, Ending Six Months of Decline
DJ
11/29China Official Nonmanufacturing PMI 54.4 in Nov Vs 52.8 in Oct
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : APPLE : 'taking a deeper look' at map policies after calling Crimea part of Russia
2OPEC November oil output slips before Aramco IPO, policy meeting
3NEVADA COPPER CORP. : NEVADA COPPER : Executes Previously Announced Credit Facility
4SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c..
5CRUDE OIL : Vietnam signs crude oil supply deal for 2020 with SOCAR

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group