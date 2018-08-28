Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Facebook fugitive fights U.S. request to extradite him from Ecuador - lawyer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 04:00am CEST
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Marshals photo of fugitive Paul Ceglia

QUITO (Reuters) - A New York man charged with trying to defraud Facebook Inc founder Mark Zuckerberg is fighting extradition from Ecuador where he was arrested after fleeing before his trial in the United States more than three years ago.

Paul Ceglia, 45, a wood pellet salesman, faced charges of mail fraud and wire fraud over his alleged forging of documents to extort Facebook and Zuckerberg. In March 2015, he removed his ankle bracelet and disappeared with his wife, two kids and dog.

His arrest in Ecuador was announced on Thursday.

Ceglia in a court hearing on Saturday said he did not want to be extradited, arguing his life was at risk.

"The judge's resolution indicates that the extradition process continues and that he his still detained," said Ceglia's lawyer Roberto Calderon by telephone. "I think the process will last 45 days."

He said the extradition treaty between the United States and Ecuador does not cover the crimes of which Ceglia is accused.

The criminal case arose from Ceglia's conduct related to a2010 civil lawsuit he had filed against Zuckerberg.

Ceglia claimed that Zuckerberg had, while a student atHarvard University, signed a 2003 contract giving him half of a planned social networking website that later became Facebook.

U.S. District Judge Richard Arcara in Buffalo dismissed Ceglia's lawsuit after another judge said the contract was doctored.

The market value of Menlo Park, California-based Facebook is about $500 billion, and Forbes magazine said Zuckerberg'sown net worth is about $64.8 billion.

Ceglia was criminally charged in November 2012.

(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia, writing by Brian Ellsworth)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:29aCHINA CONSIDERS MEASURES TO CURB WORKPLACE HARASSMENT : Xinhua
RE
05:29aAsian markets cheer U.S.-Mexico trade deal
RE
05:24aAsian markets cheer U.S.-Mexico trade deal
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:09aMexico minister says would tweak bilateral U.S. trade deal without Canada
RE
05:02aWARRINGAH COUNCIL : Chemical CleanOut 2018 at Frenchs Forest
PU
04:32aOHIO UNIVERSITY : OUPD partners with Survivor Advocacy Program to host Sept. 4 Coffee with a Cop
PU
04:32aSTATE GOVERNMENT OF QUEENSLAND : Mythbuster #1 - Qld farmers can push mulga to feed their cattle
PU
04:32aSTATE GOVERNMENT OF QUEENSLAND : New firefighter recruits assigned to regional centres across the state
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BILIBILI INC - ADR : Bilibili Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
2FORD MOTOR COMPANY : U.S., Mexico reach NAFTA deal, turn up pressure on Canada
3TESLA : TESLA : Elon Musk win dismissal of lawsuit over Model 3 production
4TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : Toyota to invest $500 million in Uber for self-driving cars
5AT&T : FCC report found no 'favoritism' on proposed Sinclair deal

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.