The social media giant said it would focus on collaborating its messaging platform WhatsApp with Reliance's e-commerce venture JioMart to enable people to connect with businesses, shops and purchase products.

Last month, Financial Times reported that social media giant was in talks for a 10% stake in Jio but the talks were halted due to global travel bans amid the coronavirus outbreak.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)