Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Facebook removes fake accounts from Thailand, Russia, Ukraine, Honduras

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 04:32am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Attendees walk past a Facebook logo during Facebook Inc's F8 developers conference in San Jose

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Facebook Inc said on Thursday it had erased over 1,800 accounts and pages from Thailand, Russia, Ukraine and Honduras, its latest move to counter deceptive political propaganda and other abuses of its service.

Across the four countries, a total of 294 accounts, 1,509 pages and 32 groups were taken down for what the company calls "coordinated inauthentic behaviour."

They had a collective following of more than 274,000.

The company has been cracking down on such accounts globally after coming under fire from governments and rights groups around the world for not developing tools quickly enough to combat extremist content and propaganda operations.

"We don't see a connection between them, but they all were using networks of fake accounts to mislead people about who they were and what they were doing," Nathaniel Gleicher, Head of Cybersecurity Policy, told Reuters in a phone briefing.

Facebook took action based on deceptive behaviour and not the nature of the content posted, Gleicher said.

The accounts removed in Thailand used "fictitious personas" to promote narratives about Thai politics, U.S.-China relations, protests in Hong Kong, and criticism of democracy activists in Thailand, Gleicher said.

"We were able to determine conclusively that some of the activities of this network was linked to an individual based in Thailand associated with New Eastern Outlook, a Russian government-funded journal based in Moscow," Gleicher said.

Accounts and pages from Russia and a region of Ukraine that discussed Ukrainian politics and criticized the Ukrainian government, using fake accounts impersonating journalists or military officers, were taken down ahead of an election in Ukraine last week.

In Honduras, Facebook said it removed fake accounts and pages posting positive content about the country's president, adding that some of the activities were linked to people who run social media for the government of Honduras.

Facebook said it has been increasing the pace of its investigation into fake accounts and coordinated inauthentic behaviour.

Facebook said it has conducted almost three dozen takedowns so far globally in 2019, well more than about two dozens in the whole of 2018.

(Reporting by Patpicha Tanakasempipat; Editing by Jonathan Weber and Simon Cameron-Moore)

By Patpicha Tanakasempipat

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:20aGlobal Stocks Rise Ahead of ECB Policy Decision
DJ
05:19aRussia's Sberbank and Mail.ru to form JV in taxis, food
RE
05:17aECB backs Lagarde's appointment as new president
RE
05:16aHong Kong appoints central bank veteran as new HKMA chief executive
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:15aMore people visit UK in first quarter but spending falls - tourism data
RE
05:14aECB prepares some sub-zero relief for wilting Europe
RE
05:12aKenya's shilling drops to its lowest level in nearly two years
RE
05:10aECB prepares some sub-zero relief for wilting Europe
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : TESLA : needs more time to turn profit; founding engineer steps down
2SILTRONIC : SILTRONIC AG: As expected Siltronic started into a muted H1 2019
3Nokia beats forecasts as 5G sales start to kick in
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : Volkswagen second-quarter operating profit up 30% as SUV push pays off
5COVESTRO AG : BASF says basic chemicals accounted for most of the slump in second quarter

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group