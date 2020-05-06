Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Facebook's Libra appoints HSBC legal chief Stuart Levey as CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 01:16pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: HSBC Holdings Chief Legal Officer Levey testifies before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee in Washington

Libra Association, the entity managing the Facebook Inc-led effort to build global digital currency Libra, on Wednesday named Stuart Levey as its first chief executive officer.

Levey is currently serving as Chief Legal Officer of HSBC.

The prospect of Facebook's 2.5 billion users adopting Libra has led to intense scrutiny from global regulators, with many worried its launch could erode national control over money.

Libra's most prominent original backers, including payments giants Mastercard Inc, Visa Inc and PayPal Holdings Inc, also ditched the project in the wake of the scrutiny.

In April, its governing body said Libra will be linked to individual national currencies and overseen by global watchdogs, in a scaled-back revamp it hopes will win regulatory approval.

The original plan was for Libra, which was unveiled last June, to be backed by a wide mixture of currencies and government debt. But central banks and regulators feared the cryptocurrency could destabilise monetary policy, facilitate money laundering and erode users' privacy, with some threatening to block it.

Libra, which had planned to launch by the end of June, now aims to do so between mid-November and the end of the year.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:52pWorld shares mixed amid hopes for business pickup; oil slides
RE
01:49pFed lending program not for insolvent oil drillers, Kaplan says
RE
01:41pWorld shares mixed amid hopes for business pickup; oil slides
RE
01:39pNRF CHIEF ECONOMIST : Recovery likely to come in 'fits and starts'
PU
01:30pS&P 500, Nasdaq up as tech stocks rise; lockdown easing hopes persist
RE
01:29pICSID INTERNATIONAL CENTRE FOR SETTLEMENT OF INV : Raymond Charles Eyre and Montrose Developments (Private) Limited v. Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka (ICSID Case No. ARB/16/25)
PU
01:27pFed's Barkin Says Eventually U.S. Must Address Massive Deficits -- Update
DJ
01:23pOccidental Petroleum to continue Anadarko's investment in Algeria
RE
01:19pGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF UZBEKISTAN : President of Uzbekistan talks with the President of Turkmenistan over the phone
PU
01:17pAbercrombie, Gap prepare to reopen stores as lockdowns ease
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Barclays is Neutral
2DHT HOLDINGS, INC. : DHT HOLDINGS: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
3INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
4HUNTER DOUGLAS NV : HUNTER DOUGLAS : RESULTS Q1 2020
5DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : German conservatives against taking Lufthansa stake - repor..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group