Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Facebook's Libra currency abandoned by major financial companies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2019 | 08:12pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Libra logo in illustration picture

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc ambitious efforts to establish a global digital currency called Libra suffered severe setbacks on Friday, as major payment companies including Mastercard and Visa Inc quit the group behind the project.

The two companies announced they would leave the association Friday afternoon, as did EBay Inc , Stripe Inc. and Latin American payments company Mercado Pago. They join PayPal Holdings Inc which exited the group a week ago, as global regulators continue to air concerns about the project.

The latest exodus leaves the Libra Association without any remaining major payments companies as members, meaning it can no longer count on a global player to help consumers turn their currency into Libra and facilitate transactions.

The remaining association members, including Lyft and Vodafone, consist mainly of venture capital, telecommunications, blockchain and technology companies, as well as nonprofit groups.

"Visa has decided not to join the Libra Association at this time," the company said in a statement. "We will continue to evaluate and our ultimate decision will be determined by a number of factors, including the Association's ability to fully satisfy all requisite regulatory expectations."

Facebook's head of the project, former PayPal executive David Marcus, cautioned on Twitter against "reading the fate of Libra into this update," although he acknowledged "it's not great news in the short term."

Libra will press ahead with plans to formally charter the association in three days despite the setbacks, Dante Disparte, its head of policy and communication, said in a statement.

"We are focused on moving forward and continuing to build a strong association of some of the world's leading enterprises, social impact organizations and other stakeholders," he said.

"Although the makeup of the Association members may grow and change over time, the design principle of Libra's governance and technology, along with the open nature of this project ensures the Libra payment network will remain resilient."

Facebook announced plans to launch the digital currency in June 2020 in partnership with other Libra Association members. Almost immediately afterwards, the project faced relentless scrutiny from global regulators, who said it raised a host of serious questions that the group had yet to answer.

France and Germany last month pledged to block Libra from operating in Europe and backed the development of a public cryptocurrency instead. And U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell suggested the project could not advance before addressing serious privacy, money laundering, consumer protection and financial stability concerns that must be addressed.

The rapid succession of exits by major financial companies Friday afternoon suggested that scrutiny was taking its toll.

Three days earlier, a pair of senior Democratic senators wrote to Visa, Mastercard and Stripe, telling them to be wary of "a project that will forseeably fuel the growth in global criminal activity."

"If you take this on, you can expect a high level of scrutiny from regulators not only on Libra-related payment activities, but on all activities," Senator Sherrod Brown and fellow Democratic Senator Brian Schatz wrote in the letters.

Brown said in a statement after the announcements on Friday that the companies had been "wise to avoid legitimising Facebook's private, global currency."

Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg is scheduled to discuss the project when he testifies before the U.S. House Financial Services Committee on Oct. 23. U.S. Representative Maxine Waters, who chairs the panel, has repeatedly called on Facebook to shelve the project.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil and Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru, Pete Schroeder in Washington and Katie Paul in San Francisco; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Daniel Wallis)

By Pete Schroeder, Shanti S Nair and Katie Paul

Stocks treated in this article : eBay Inc., Facebook, PayPal Holdings
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EBAY INC. 1.63% 38.55 Delayed Quote.35.13%
FACEBOOK 2.31% 184.19 Delayed Quote.37.33%
PAYPAL HOLDINGS 1.03% 101.58 Delayed Quote.19.56%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:12pFacebook's Libra currency abandoned by major financial companies
RE
08:06pNIKE : Eluid Kipchoge is the Essence of Progress
PU
08:01pISIGN MEDIA : Announces the Close of its Shares for Debt Agreement
AQ
08:01pGlobal Outdoor Furniture Market 2019-2023 | Increasing Demand for Environment-Friendly Outdoor Furniture to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
07:48pBARKERVILLE GOLD MINES : Announces Receipt of Interim Court Order, Special Meeting of Shareholders and Mailing of Information Circular
AQ
07:32pBOEING : names new board chairman in setback to CEO
AQ
07:26pAdverum Biotechnologies Reports Additional Clinical Data from First Cohort of OPTIC Phase 1 Trial of ADVM-022 Intravitreal Gene Therapy for Wet AMD at the American Academy of Ophthalmology 2019 Annual Meeting
GL
07:22pKOREAN CULTURAL CENTER NEW YORK PRESENTS "MEMORIES OF JINDO : Korean folk songs from the hometown of gugak" featuring the Jindo National Gugak Center
PR
07:21pREGENXBIO : Announces Additional Positive Interim Phase I/IIa Trial Update for RGX-314 for the Treatment of Wet AMD at the American Academy of Ophthalmology 2019 Annual Meeting
PU
07:21pTESLA : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Uber to buy Chile's Cornershop as it sets sights on delivering groceries
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Board of Directors Separates CEO and Chairman Roles
4BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Reynolds American files for FDA review of e-cigarett..
5Facebook's Libra currency abandoned by major financial companies

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group