Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Facebook's Marcus says regulatory concerns to be 'fully addressed' before Libra launch

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/15/2019 | 11:18am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Representations of virtual currency and Libra logo illustration picture

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Facebook's top official overseeing the launch of its Libra cryptocurrency plans to tell U.S. lawmakers the company does not plan to launch the digital currency until regulatory concerns and approvals are "fully addressed."

David Marcus, who oversees Facebook's blockchain efforts, also plans to vow that Libra is not being built to compete with sovereign currencies or interfere with monetary policy.

"The Libra Association, which will manage the [Libra] Reserve, has no intention of competing with any sovereign currencies or entering the monetary policy arena," Marcus will say, according to prepared testimony posted by the Senate Banking Committee. "Monetary policy is properly the province of central banks."

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:31aMalaysia seized $240 million from Chinese company over pipeline project - PM Mahathir
RE
11:24aTrump sees slowing Chinese growth pressuring Beijing on trade
RE
11:20aUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : ECA to study financing of SDGs and Agenda 2063 at HLPF
PU
11:19aTrump sees slowing Chinese growth pressuring Beijing on trade
RE
11:18aFacebook's Marcus says regulatory concerns to be 'fully addressed' before Libra launch
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:11aYandex's joint venture with Uber to buy smaller Russian taxi firm's assets
RE
11:10aOklahoma seeks to hold J&J responsible for opioid crisis as trial ends
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : U.S. proposes barring big tech companies from offering financial services, digital currencies
2CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : CARL ZEISS MEDITEC : is aiming for the upper end of its revenue forecast for the curre..
3HOLD THE BEERS: Budweiser APAC IPO hit by investor push-back
4WTI : CRUDE OIL : China June crude oil throughput rises to record on new plants
5PEUGEOT : PEUGEOT : PSA sales slide on emerging-market setbacks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About