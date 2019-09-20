Log in
Facebook's Zuckerberg pledges cooperation with antitrust probe: Cicilline

09/20/2019 | 12:58pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Facebook CEO Zuckerberg testifies before House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Rep. David Cicilline, chair of the House Judiciary Committee's antitrust panel, said on Friday that Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg pledged cooperation with the panel's probe into online markets during a meeting on Capitol Hill.

The House of Representatives Judiciary Committee opened an investigation into competition in digital markets early in June, one of a series of investigations facing big tech companies like Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O, Apple Inc AAPL.O, Facebook and Alphabet Inc's Google.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz)
