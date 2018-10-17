Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Facebook shareholders back proposal to remove Zuckerberg as chairman

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 07:13pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Facebook's founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks at the Viva Tech start-up and technology summit in Paris

(Reuters) - Several public funds that hold shares in Facebook Inc on Wednesday backed a proposal to remove Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg as chairman, saying the social media giant mishandled several high-profile scandals.

State treasurers from Illinois, Rhode Island and Pennsylvania, and New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer, co-filed the proposal. They joined hedge fund Trillium Asset Management, which bought it to the table in June.

The proposal, set to be voted on at the company's annual shareholder meeting in May 2019, is asking Facebook's board to make the role of board chair an independent position.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"Facebook plays an outsized role in our society and our economy. They have a social and financial responsibility to be transparent – that's why we're demanding independence and accountability in the company's boardroom," Stringer said.

The proposal said lack of independent board chair and oversight has contributed to Facebook "mishandling" a number of severe controversies, including Russian meddling in U.S. elections and the Cambridge Analytica data leak.

Zuckerberg has about 60 percent voting power, according to a filing in April.

The New York City Pension Funds owned about 4.5 million Facebook shares as of July 31.

The Pennsylvania Treasury holds 38,737 shares of the company, according to a spokeswoman. Trillium holds 53,000 shares.

Shares held by the Treasurers of Illinois and Rhode Island were not immediately available.

(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:16pFed Minutes Point Towards Continued, Gradual Interest Rate Increases
DJ
08:11pEVERY FED POLICYMAKER WAS ON BOARD FOR SEPTEMBER RATE HIKE : minutes
RE
08:10pUK PM May to brief 150 CEOs on Brexit negotiations on Friday - FT
RE
07:59pCURRENCIES : Sterling Slides After Weak U.K. Inflation Data; Dollar Traders Await Fed Minutes
DJ
07:53pCNSX MARKETS : 2018-1023 - Fundamental Change - Genius Properties Ltd./Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc.
PU
07:48pEESC EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COMMITTEE : calls for greater involvement of civil society in EU external action
PU
07:48pU S SENATE COMMITTEE ON AGRICULTURE NUTRITION & : Chairman Roberts’ Statement on Pending U.S. Trade Negotiations
PU
07:40pFall in healthcare shares pulls main index down
RE
07:38pExpress Scripts covers Amgen, Lilly migraine drugs, excludes Teva
RE
07:38pMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF ITALIAN REPUBLI : Meeting between Minister Moavero and European Parliament President, Antonio Tajani
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : UBER IPO PROPOSALS VALUE COMPANY AT $120 BILLION: WSJ
2ASML HOLDING : ASML : Reports EUR 2.8 Billion Sales in Q3, Expects EUR 3 Billion Sales in Q4 - ASML Sees Furth..
3AT&T : Netflix record subscriber growth dispels Wall Street worries
4FRESENIUS : Fresenius Medical Care Shares Tank After Profit Warning
5ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : Roche Sales Grow, Buoyed by New Drugs

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.