Facebook starts fact-checking partnership with Reuters

02/12/2020 | 04:25pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Facebook logos

Facebook Inc said on Wednesday it has reached an agreement with news agency Reuters, a unit of Thomson Reuters Corp, to fact-check content posted on the social media platform and its photo-sharing app Instagram.

Under pressure to remove fake news on its platform ahead of the U.S. presidential elections, Facebook started a U.S. pilot programme in December to detect misinformation faster.

The move came after U.S. intelligence agencies said that social media platforms were used in a Russian cyber-influence campaign aimed at interfering in the 2016 U.S. election – a claim Moscow has denied.

A newly created unit at Reuters will fact-check user-generated photos, videos, headlines and other content for Facebook's U.S. audience in both English and Spanish, the news agency said in a statement. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Facebook works with seven other fact-checking partners in the United States, including Associated Press and Agence France-Presse.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; editing by Edward Tobin)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK 1.72% 210.76 Delayed Quote.0.95%
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION -0.17% 107.96 Delayed Quote.16.42%
