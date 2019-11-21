Log in
Facebook to Purchase Renewable Power from Apex's Altavista Solar Project

11/21/2019 | 02:00pm EST

Apex’s Second Power Purchase Agreement with the Fortune 500 Tech Company

Apex Clean Energy announced today that Altavista Solar has executed a power purchase agreement with Facebook for a 61.6MW portion of the project. Altavista Solar will become the first solar energy project in Campbell County, Virginia, when it becomes operational in 2020.

The deal, which will help support Facebook’s operations in Virginia, is Apex’s second major transaction with the tech company this year. In August, Facebook signed a 200 MW PPA with Aviator Wind East, which will be part of the largest single-phase, single-site wind project in the United States once it begins operations in Coke County, Texas, in 2020.

“Facebook is a clear leader in driving the transition to a new energy economy and working to lay the foundation for other companies, large and small, to achieve significant carbon reduction goals with cost-competitive renewable energy,” said Mark Goodwin, president and CEO of Apex Clean Energy. “We’re thrilled to once again partner with Facebook at Altavista Solar, expanding Apex’s track record of fulfilling corporate clean energy demand as the private sector escalates its efforts to decarbonize the grid.”

At 80 MW, the overall Altavista Solar project will be Apex’s largest solar project to date and the company’s first renewable energy facility on the East Coast. The project will help support Facebook’s operations in Virginia and will help the company make strides toward its dual targets of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 75% and supporting 100% of its operations with renewable energy in 2020.

“We are happy to be partnering with Apex once again to add new renewable energy to the grid and bring additional investment to the state of Virginia,” said Urvi Parekh, Head of Renewable Energy at Facebook. “Facebook has set an ambitious goal of supporting its global operations with 100% renewable energy in 2020, and we appreciate Apex’s partnership as we work to reach that goal.”

Altavista Solar will generate approximately 200 full-time jobs during construction and over $1.8 million in local tax revenue over the project’s 35-year lifetime.

About Apex Clean Energy

Apex Clean Energy develops, constructs, and operates utility-scale wind and solar power facilities across North America. Our mission-driven team of more than 200 renewable energy experts uses a data-focused approach and an unrivaled portfolio of projects to create solutions for the world’s most innovative and forward-thinking customers. For more information on how Apex is leading the transition to a clean energy future, visit apexcleanenergy.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2019
