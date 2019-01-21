Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Facebook to add 1,000 new jobs in Ireland by year-end

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/21/2019 | 12:44pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A Facebook panel at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in Cannes

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The social media giant Facebook will hire an additional 1,000 people at its international headquarters in Dublin this year, the second major jobs announcement from a U.S. multinational in Ireland in a matter of days.

Facebook began work late last year on a new office campus in Dublin, which it said would quadruple its footprint in the city and allow it to more than double its current staff of over 4,000.

In a speech in Dublin on Monday, Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg said the new roles would primarily be assigned to its crackdown on abuse taking place on its site.

"Facebook has had a hard time these last few years, and that is because we need to do a better job keeping people safe on our platform," Sandberg said.

"We're not the same company we were, even a few years ago, and that is something we have to prove. We have massively ramped up investment in safety and security. This means jobs. We do a lot of that in Ireland and today we're going to be hiring an additional 1,000 people in Ireland in the next year alone."

Facebook runs a number of global and regional teams across four locations in Ireland, where it began with just 30 employees a decade ago. It now employs engineers, legal professionals and marketing and sales staff.

On Friday, the U.S. cloud software maker Salesforce announced that it would more than double its workforce in Ireland by adding 1,500 jobs over the next five years.

Foreign companies backed by Ireland's foreign investment agency employed around 230,000 people in Ireland at the end of 2018, approximately 10 percent of the workforce. They have shown little sign of slowing down in the face of the threats that Brexit and escalating global trade wars pose to Ireland's open economy.

Prime Minister Leo Varadkar tweeted that Facebook's announcement was "another major vote of confidence in Ireland's economy at a very welcome time, given the uncertainty caused by Brexit".

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:41pIn win for tech giants, EU copyright reforms stalled
RE
01:31pFrance fines Google $57 million for European privacy rule breach
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:05pGolf For Blind, Inc., a registered Florida Corporation, will be dissolved in March, 2019
SE
12:58pOil edge up as investors latch on to OPEC cuts, supply outlook
RE
12:54pTrade worries sour CEOs' mood as leaders converge on Davos
RE
12:53pOil edge up as investors latch on to OPEC cuts, supply outlook
RE
12:44pFacebook to add 1,000 new jobs in Ireland by year-end
RE
12:34pIN THE WORDS OF MERENG BESSELA : “I am a fighter and I do everything I need to”
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HENKEL AG & CO KGAA : HENKEL : Shares Fall on Disappointing Guidance, 2018 Results -- Update
2DELIVERY HERO : UK meal delivery firm Just Eat and CEO go separate ways
3PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY : Henkel tumbles as Persil maker warns investment to hit profit
4Oil edge up as investors latch on to OPEC cuts, supply outlook
5NEWSTRIKE BRANDS LTD : NEWSTRIKE BRANDS : Bolsters Executive Team with Senior Level Appointments

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.