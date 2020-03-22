Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Facebook to cut video streaming quality in virus-hit Europe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/22/2020 | 03:46pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Facebook logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration

Facebook will downgrade video streaming quality on its platform and on Instagram in Europe, the latest U.S. tech giant to respond to an EU call to stave off internet gridlock as thousands work from home due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier this week, Netflix, Alphabet Inc's YouTube, Amazon and Disney said they would downgrade their video quality.

EU industry chief Thierry Breton has urged streaming platforms to free up bandwidth for healthcare and distance learning for thousands of children sent home by closing schools.

While European telecoms operators say their networks have been able to cope with the data traffic rise so far, there are fears of congestion as more and more people work at home.

"To help alleviate any potential network congestion, we will temporarily reduce bit rates for videos on Facebook and Instagram in Europe," a spokesman said in a statement.

The move will last as long as there are concerns about internet gridlock, a person close to the company said.

Both Netflix and YouTube said they would cut their picture quality for 30 days while Disney said it would lower its overall bandwidth utilization by at least 25% in all of the European countries launching Disney+ next week.

Streaming video can account for two-thirds of traffic on fixed and mobile networks.

By Foo Yun Chee

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:02pWorld Bank moving forward on first $1.7 billion in pandemic aid projects
RE
04:26pWhite House, Congress Work to Finalize Coronavirus Rescue Package -- 2nd Update
DJ
04:25pPhilips to ramp up production of ventilators in coronavirus fight
RE
04:23pWall Street braces for another bleak week, with coronavirus risks amplified
RE
04:18pWall Street braces for another bleak week, with coronavirus risks amplified
RE
04:15pCoronavirus supplies donated by Alibaba's Ma arrive in Africa
RE
03:46pFacebook to cut video streaming quality in virus-hit Europe
RE
03:33pG20 finance ministers to hold talks as coronavirus fallout grows
RE
03:20pGermany Readies Emergency Budget as Merkel Enters Self-Isolation
DJ
03:15pECONOMY WEEK AHEAD : Assessing Mounting Damage from Coronavirus Pandemic
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : Netflix to slash traffic across Europe to relieve virus strain on internet providers
2NK ROSNEFT' PAO : NK ROSNEFT' : Russia blames Gulf nations for oil crash - TASS
3TESLA, INC. : FORD, GM, TESLA GETTING 'GO AHEAD' TO MAKE VENTILATORS: Trump
4OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION : OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM : Nears Settlement With Carl Icahn -- Update
5TURK HAVA YOLLARI AO : TURK HAVA YOLLARI AO : Turkish Airlines says 85% of its passenger planes idle due to co..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group