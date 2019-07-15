Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Facebook vows Libra currency will wait for approval as U.S. airs worries

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/15/2019 | 10:06pm EDT
Facebook holds annual F8 developers conference in San Jose, California

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Facebook Inc said on Monday it would not proceed with the launch of its Libra cryptocurrency until regulatory concerns are addressed, as the U.S. Treasury secretary took the unusual step on of saying he had serious concerns it could be used for illicit activity.

David Marcus, who oversees Facebook's blockchain efforts, planned to tell Congress that Libra is not being built to compete with traditional currencies or interfere with monetary policy.

"The Libra Association, which will manage the (Libra) Reserve, has no intention of competing with any sovereign currencies or entering the monetary policy arena," Marcus was due to say on Tuesday, according to prepared testimony released by the Senate Banking Committee. "Monetary policy is properly the province of central banks."

"Facebook will not offer the Libra digital currency until we have fully addressed regulatory concerns and received appropriate approvals," he said.

Speaking with reporters, Mnuchin said he was not comfortable with Libra currently, particularly in guarding against money laundering and other illicit use.

"They’re going to have to convince us of very high standards before they have access to the U.S. financial system," he said.

Mnuchin is the latest senior U.S. regulator to air concerns with the product, days after Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell expressed similar worries about the digital currency could be misused.

"These cryptocurrencies have been dominated by illicit activity and speculation," said Mnuchin.

In his prepared testimony, Marcus said the Libra Association, the companies behind the Facebook-led cryptocurrency, planned to register as a money services business with the Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) and fully expected to comply with anti-money laundering and Bank Secrecy Act rules.

Since announcing the Libra project last month, Facebook has faced a torrent of criticism and skepticism from policymakers across the world who cite concerns over data security, money laundering and consumer protections.

Marcus was scheduled to testify on Tuesday and Wednesday before congressional committees overseeing financial issues and several members have suggested the product be barred.

Addressing some of those concerns, Marcus said in his prepared testimony that partners providing financial services with Libra will be required to comply with anti-money laundering rules. The Libra Association will not hold personal data of users beyond basic transaction information, and personal information provided to Calibra, the digital wallet Facebook is developing to hold Libra, will not be shared with the social media company and cannot be used for targeting ads.

Marcus added that he expected the Swiss Federal Data Protection and Information commissioner to be Libra's privacy regulator because the Libra Association is headquartered in Geneva. The association is also in preliminary talks with the Swiss Financial Markets Supervisory Authority on "an appropriate regulatory framework."

While promising Libra will adhere to relevant laws and regulations, Marcus aimed to sell lawmakers on the product's merits as well, arguing the United States should not stifle such innovation.

"I am proud that Facebook has initiated this effort here in the United States," his testimony said. "I believe that if America does not lead innovation in the digital currency and payments area, others will. If we fail to act, we could soon see a digital currency controlled by others whose values are dramatically different."

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder and Katanga Johnson; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Cynthia Osterman)

By Pete Schroeder and Katanga Johnson

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:45pNATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : Sales Prices of Residential Buildings in 70 Medium and Large-sized Cities in June 2019
PU
11:35pROYAL AUSTRALIAN NAVY : Navy technician races up the ranks at Tickford Racing
PU
11:28pAsian shares inch up as cautious investors await U.S. data, earnings
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10:50pANHUI TIANDA OIL PIPE : A major OCTG project in Volgograd
PU
10:41pChina's first-half fixed-asset investment projects rise 81% year-on-year to 472 billion yuan
RE
10:25pEXCLUSIVE : Canada set to postpone Huawei 5G decision to after vote, given sour ties with China - sources
RE
10:23pJapan trade minister blasts South Korea for 'mistaken' explanation after bilateral meeting
RE
10:15pDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : Farmers harvest new potato variety in Buguias, Benguet
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PAYPAL HOLDINGS : PAYPAL : launches international money transfer service Xoom across Europe
2AMS does not see 'sufficient basis' for continuing takeover talks with Osram
3NINE ENERGY SERVICE INC : NINE ENERGY SERVICE : Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and C..
4BAYER AG : BAYER : U.S. judge slashes Roundup jury award to $25.3 million; Bayer still plans to appeal
5Oil down for a second day as U.S Gulf of Mexico output returns

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About