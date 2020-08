"Apple's updates may render Audience Network so ineffective on iOS 14 that it may not make sense to offer it on iOS 14," Facebook said in a blog. (https://bit.ly/3lh5zcp)

"We will not collect the identifier for advertisers (IDFA) on our own apps on iOS 14 devices," Facebook added.

(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)