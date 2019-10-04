Log in
Faced by strong baht, Thailand plans to free up rules on outflows

10/04/2019 | 06:14am EDT
Thailands Central Bank Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob is seen during an interview with Reuters at the Bank of Thailand headquarters in Bangkok

BANGKOK (Reuters) - In the face of a strong baht that has been Asia's best performing currency this year, Thailand will further relax rules on capital outflows before the end of the year, the central bank governor said on Friday.

Veerathai Santiprabhob told Reuters in an interview that he thinks monetary policy is currently accommodative, but the bank is ready to take action if needed - and is keeping a close watch out for any further global shock.

The Bank of Thailand (BOT)'s monetary policy committee held policy steady last week after a surprise rate cut in August, but downgraded its 2019 growth outlook amid heightened global risks and a strong baht <THB=TH>.

"For the current our projections, I think that the current policy rate is accommodative," Veerathai said.

"But if we see the deterioration of economic activity beyond what we have forecast, we stand ready to review our monetary policy," he said.

Before the end of the year, the central bank will announce more liberalisation on foreign exchange outflows for Thai investors abroad to help better balance inflows and outflows, Veerathai said.

(Reporting by Matthew Tostevin, Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon)

