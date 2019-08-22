Facet Wealth : Takes On Grove's Financial Planning Business

Grove’s CFP® Professionals and their clients to join Baltimore-based firm, continuing delivery of affordable financial advice

Finding common purpose in delivering affordable, comprehensive financial life management services to the mass-affluent, Facet Wealth today announces it will integrate the financial planning business of Grove, including members of Grove’s planning team and their clients.

Facet Wealth, a national, next-generation financial services firm headquartered in Baltimore, was designed from inception as an ally both to households that struggled to find affordable, human-led advice, and registered investment advisors (RIAs) seeking to responsibly refer or transition investors in order to meet their strategic business goals. Grove chose Facet as the ideal successor to deliver financial advice, led by dedicated CFP® Professionals, to Grove’s clients.

As part of the agreement, Facet Wealth will onboard Grove’s clients, approximately 500 households. In addition, members of Grove’s CFP® Professionals will join Facet’s team.

“We started Facet because we saw a vast amount of American households struggling to access financial planning. Grove’s clients can expect transparent, affordable service tailored to their unique financial life needs,” said Anders Jones, co-founder and CEO of Facet Wealth. “We know what kind of possibilities we can create for these households with the right people and the right tools. Chris saw the same potential when he founded Grove, and we’re honored to carry on his mission.”

About Facet Wealth

Facet Wealth is a next-generation financial services company built to break the cost barrier of comprehensive, transparent service for the mass-affluent households that need it most. Facet Wealth is an SEC-Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) that offers human-first, technology-enabled financial planning services through a dedicated team led by a CFP® Professional. Facet Wealth is a fiduciary, acting in the best interest of our clients. Based in Baltimore, Maryland, with a nationwide reach, Facet Wealth works with financial services professionals as a responsible solution for accounts that do not fit the target profiles of their firms. For more information, please visit www.facetwealth.com and follow @FacetWealth.

About Grove

Grove was founded in 2015 by Chris Hutchins and Chris Doyle with the mission to empower people to make great decisions about their money through a combination of human advisors and technology. The company raised a total of $10 million from investors such as First Round Capital, Upside Partnership, Fuel Capital, Defy Ventures and Tusk Ventures. For more information on Grove please visit hellogrove.com.

